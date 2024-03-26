Zayn Malik Eyes Collaboration with Miley Cyrus for 'Room Under the Stairs' Album Release

Zayn Malik, the former One Direction star, has recently expressed his desire to collaborate with pop sensation Miley Cyrus on his upcoming album, 'Room Under the Stairs', set to debut on May 17. During a live stream on Stationhead, Malik praised Cyrus's music and vocal prowess, suggesting they could create something unique together. This potential collaboration signals a new musical direction for Malik, who has previously worked with several A-list artists.

New Musical Horizons

Malik revealed his appreciation for Cyrus's recent work, stating her sound perfectly aligns with the vibe of his forthcoming album. He hinted at a fusion of their styles, which could result in a groundbreaking track. Malik's new album promises a departure from his earlier sound, with a shift towards a more alt-country vibe, co-produced by Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb. This direction indicates Malik's evolving artistry and willingness to explore new genres.

Revisiting One Direction Days

Amid discussions about his future projects, Malik also took a moment to reflect on his past, specifically his time with One Direction. He mentioned listening to the band's music and reminiscing about the good times they shared. This nostalgic nod to his roots provides fans with a glimpse of Malik's journey from boy band member to solo artist. It also highlights his growth and the breadth of his musical influences.

Anticipation Builds for 'Room Under the Stairs'

As the release date for 'Room Under the Stairs' approaches, anticipation among fans and the music industry is mounting. Malik has teased the album as one of his most 'raw' projects yet, offering deeper insights into his personal experiences and emotions. The potential collaboration with Miley Cyrus adds another layer of excitement, promising a blend of talents that could captivate audiences worldwide. The album's lead single, 'What I Am', has already set the stage for what promises to be an introspective and genre-defying record.

As Malik embarks on this new chapter in his musical career, the industry and fans alike are eager to see the fruits of his creative exploration. The collaboration with Miley Cyrus, if it comes to fruition, could mark a significant moment in Malik's solo journey, showcasing his versatility and deepening his impact on the music scene.