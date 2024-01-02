Youngest Ever New Year’s Honour Recipient: Tony Hudgell’s Inspiring Journey

In a historic first, Tony Hudgell, a nine-year-old from West Malling in Kent, has been named the youngest ever recipient of a New Year’s Honour. The young boy was bestowed with a British Empire Medal for his remarkable services in preventing child abuse. This honour comes after a harrowing past where Tony lost both his legs in infancy due to extreme abuse inflicted by his birth parents.

Unyielding Spirit

Tony’s story is one of resilience and strength, having raised over £1.8 million for Evelina Children’s Hospital, the very institution that saved his life. His fundraising efforts have not just been monetary but also served as a beacon of hope for many, illuminating the dark corners of child abuse and neglect.

A Mother’s Love

During a recent television appearance, Tony shared a warm, affectionate moment with his adoptive mother, Paula Hudgell. The TV presenter, Jeremy Kyle, interviewed Tony, lauding the boy’s close relationship with Paula and his relentless fundraising efforts. Paula’s nurturing love has been instrumental in Tony’s journey, earning her the heartfelt moniker of ‘heroine’ from Jeremy Kyle himself.

The Princess and the Brave Heart

Tony’s story has also caught the attention of the royal family, forging a special bond between him and the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. The duo met for the second time at Evelina London Children’s Hospital in December, where Kate asked Tony to write her a story. This unique friendship has added another heartfelt chapter to Tony’s inspiring journey.

Legacy Through Law

Founded in 2021, the Tony Hudgell Foundation, a joint initiative by Tony and Paula, works relentlessly towards supporting vulnerable children. Their efforts have not only provided aid but also inspired an English law change, escalating prison sentences for child cruelty and neglect. This new legislation stands as a powerful testament to Tony’s story, ensuring that it continues to resonate and inspire change.