en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Young Scout’s 24-Hour Kayak-Towing Walk Raises Funds for Cumbria Charity

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:40 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:58 am EST
Young Scout’s 24-Hour Kayak-Towing Walk Raises Funds for Cumbria Charity

On December 23, a 13-year-old scout named Tom Taylor undertook an extraordinary fundraising mission for the Cumbria Beep Doctors Charity. He walked for 24 hours straight, towing his kayak through the streets of Penrith, Cumbria. Tom, inspired by his favorite YouTuber, Beau Miles, known for his kayaking adventures, embarked on this endeavor to support a group of volunteer doctors providing specialist pre-hospital care. Not only did he complete his first ultra-marathon, but he also raised an impressive £1,610 on the day of the event through bucket collections and is close to reaching £5,000 on his JustGiving page.

Nighttime Resilience and Community Support

Tom’s journey wasn’t without its challenges. As the night hours set in, the young scout pushed through the darkness, demonstrating his resilience and determination. His friend Caleb, teacher Miss Sam Warren, his father, and the local community rallied around him, pouring in their support and donations. Dr. John Ferris and Michelle Weston joined Tom towards the end of his marathon, accompanying him in Beep cars for the final sprint.

(Read Also: Dudley Zoo’s Annual Stocktake: A Crucial Contribution to Global Conservation)

Impact and Acknowledgment

The funds raised through this event will significantly contribute to the Cumbria Beep Doctors Charity, enabling them to continue providing essential pre-hospital care. Beau Miles, the YouTuber who inspired Tom, is known for his adventurous spirit and desire to make a difference. Tom, following in his footsteps, used his kayaking passion for a purpose beyond himself, ultimately benefiting his community. His achievement was recognized by Dr. Theo Weston MBE, chairman of Beep, who praised Tom’s remarkable commitment and the substantial funds he raised for the charity.

(Read Also: Addison Lee Founder John Griffin Knighted for Charitable and Business Contributions)

0
United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Latam Airlines Temporarily Suspends London-Lima Route

By Nimrah Khatoon

Devon in Disarray: Storm Henk's Trail of Destruction

By Rizwan Shah

Birmingham Man Pleads Guilty to Theft from Ilke Homes Ltd.

By Momen Zellmi

Crackdown on Negligent Social Housing Landlords: Naming and Shaming Begins in Wirral

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Dylan's Den Expands Beyond Wales, Opens New Store in Hereford ...
@Business · 4 mins
Dylan's Den Expands Beyond Wales, Opens New Store in Hereford ...
heart comment 0
Tramway Terrace Demolition Recommendations Challenged by Recent Inspection

By BNN Correspondents

Tramway Terrace Demolition Recommendations Challenged by Recent Inspection
Ninesquare Trust and Curo Collaborate for Sustainable Housing Development in Somerset

By BNN Correspondents

Ninesquare Trust and Curo Collaborate for Sustainable Housing Development in Somerset
From the Sidelines to the Pitch: Matt Clarke’s Triumphant Return from Injury

By Salman Khan

From the Sidelines to the Pitch: Matt Clarke's Triumphant Return from Injury
Manx Emergency Doctors Service Announces Temporary Overnight Closure

By Saboor Bayat

Manx Emergency Doctors Service Announces Temporary Overnight Closure
Latest Headlines
World News
President Ali of Guyana Champions Sports as a Tool for Societal Transformation
2 mins
President Ali of Guyana Champions Sports as a Tool for Societal Transformation
Former DMK MLA Ku Ka Selvam Passes Away: A Dynamic Political Journey Remembered
3 mins
Former DMK MLA Ku Ka Selvam Passes Away: A Dynamic Political Journey Remembered
Nepali Congress Leaders Dissatisfied with Government's Performance, Cabinet Reshuffle Possible
3 mins
Nepali Congress Leaders Dissatisfied with Government's Performance, Cabinet Reshuffle Possible
Burkina Faso's Stallions Gear Up for AFCON 2023: A Closer Look at Strategy and Key Players
3 mins
Burkina Faso's Stallions Gear Up for AFCON 2023: A Closer Look at Strategy and Key Players
Ex-Naval Official's Public Threat to South African President Stirs Political Waters
4 mins
Ex-Naval Official's Public Threat to South African President Stirs Political Waters
Emerging Irish Football Talents Ready To Impact National Team
4 mins
Emerging Irish Football Talents Ready To Impact National Team
Mona McSharry: Rising From Turmoil to Triumph Ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics
4 mins
Mona McSharry: Rising From Turmoil to Triumph Ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics
California Legislature Convenes: AI and State Budget in Focus
4 mins
California Legislature Convenes: AI and State Budget in Focus
Nepal: A Monarch's Rising Popularity and a Republic's Waning Trust
4 mins
Nepal: A Monarch's Rising Popularity and a Republic's Waning Trust
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app