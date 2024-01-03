Young Scout’s 24-Hour Kayak-Towing Walk Raises Funds for Cumbria Charity

On December 23, a 13-year-old scout named Tom Taylor undertook an extraordinary fundraising mission for the Cumbria Beep Doctors Charity. He walked for 24 hours straight, towing his kayak through the streets of Penrith, Cumbria. Tom, inspired by his favorite YouTuber, Beau Miles, known for his kayaking adventures, embarked on this endeavor to support a group of volunteer doctors providing specialist pre-hospital care. Not only did he complete his first ultra-marathon, but he also raised an impressive £1,610 on the day of the event through bucket collections and is close to reaching £5,000 on his JustGiving page.

Nighttime Resilience and Community Support

Tom’s journey wasn’t without its challenges. As the night hours set in, the young scout pushed through the darkness, demonstrating his resilience and determination. His friend Caleb, teacher Miss Sam Warren, his father, and the local community rallied around him, pouring in their support and donations. Dr. John Ferris and Michelle Weston joined Tom towards the end of his marathon, accompanying him in Beep cars for the final sprint.

(Read Also: Dudley Zoo’s Annual Stocktake: A Crucial Contribution to Global Conservation)

Impact and Acknowledgment

The funds raised through this event will significantly contribute to the Cumbria Beep Doctors Charity, enabling them to continue providing essential pre-hospital care. Beau Miles, the YouTuber who inspired Tom, is known for his adventurous spirit and desire to make a difference. Tom, following in his footsteps, used his kayaking passion for a purpose beyond himself, ultimately benefiting his community. His achievement was recognized by Dr. Theo Weston MBE, chairman of Beep, who praised Tom’s remarkable commitment and the substantial funds he raised for the charity.

(Read Also: Addison Lee Founder John Griffin Knighted for Charitable and Business Contributions)