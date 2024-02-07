Young Luton Talent, Tylan Bailey, Secures Major Role in 'Halo' Series

In an extraordinary tale of talent and determination, 11-year-old Tylan Bailey from Luton has secured a major role in the second season of the esteemed sci-fi series 'Halo', produced by Paramount Plus. With no formal training in acting, Tylan's raw talent shone through in his first audition, leading him straight into the heart of this popular adaptation of the legendary video game franchise.

Unexpected Star in the Halo Universe

Tylan entered the Halo universe when he was just seven, portraying the character Kessler, son of Soren. His compelling performance did not go unnoticed. He was invited back to don a more significant role in the ensuing season, further cementing his place in the esteemed cast. The upcoming season, set to debut on February 8, stars heavyweights like Schreiber of 'American Gods' fame as Spartan-117 and Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey.

Family Influence and Support

The young thespian's journey into acting was influenced by his older sister, who herself is a child model and actress. Not to be outdone, Tylan has also delved into other facets of the entertainment industry, including participating in the Puffin Podcast 'Mission Imagination' with Babatunde Aleshe. Mastering an American accent on his own, Tylan has demonstrated a level of dedication and skill well beyond his years.

A Red Carpet Event at Home

While he won't be present at the Los Angeles premiere, Tylan's family and friends are organizing a red carpet event at home to celebrate his remarkable achievement. His mother, Louise Howe, expressed immense pride in her son's accomplishments and underscored the impact of mentorship from successful older Black individuals like Aleshe. This mentorship has not only given Tylan the confidence to pursue his passion for acting but also serves as a beacon of inspiration for other young talents.