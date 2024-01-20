Young Fan in Miniature Royal Guard Uniform Receives Salute from Tower of London Guards

In a captivating turn of events at the historic Tower of London, a young and ardent admirer of the royal guards, known popularly as Frank, was acknowledged by the guards themselves in a heartwarming display of affection. Frank, who has stolen the hearts of many with his TikTok account 'frankthesoldier', was dressed meticulously in a miniature version of the royal guard's uniform, complete with the signature bearskin hat.

Breaking the Rules to Melt Hearts

The royal guards, renowned for their stoic demeanor and strict adherence to protocol, made an exception for their young fan. They broke away from their typical unresponsiveness to salute Frank and indulge in a brief, yet memorable, conversation. The guards showered compliments on Frank for his attire, making this interaction an unforgettable moment for the young fan.

A March to Remember

The special exchange between Frank and the guards also saw an attempt by the young fan to march alongside his idols. Although he struggled to keep pace with the guards, the sight of Frank trying to match their stride added a charming touch to the entire episode.

Frank's Love for the Royal Guard

Frank's online persona, characterized by his profound love for the Royal Guard, has amassed over 162,000 followers and 3.3 million likes on his videos. This incident is not an isolated one, as a similar event in August saw a troop at St James' Palace acknowledging Frank, an instance that also went viral.

The recent interaction at the Tower of London, where the guards deviated from their usual protocol to acknowledge a young fan, has not only elevated Frank's popularity but also shown the softer side of the royal guards. Despite the potential fines for breaking their expressionless stance, the guards chose to indulge Frank, thereby creating a touching spectacle for everyone to witness.