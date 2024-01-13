Yorkshire Weekend Weather Forecast: A Sunny Start with Later Cloudiness and Chilling Gusts

The Yorkshire region is set to welcome a sunny Saturday morning on January 13, notwithstanding the forecast for cloudy skies later in the day. A distinct lack of snowfall, coupled with wind gusts reaching up to 24 mph, are expected to create a chilling effect, causing temperatures to feel as low as -1C in certain areas.

Met Office’s Prediction

The Met Office forecasts a predominantly dry and sunny day for the majority of Yorkshire. However, areas such as the western slopes of the Pennines are likely to experience cloudiness and potential drizzle. Inland winds are predicted to ease as the day progresses. The highest temperature, across the region, is expected to touch 7C.

Weather Impact on Major Towns and Cities

The weather forecast details conditions for major towns and cities in Yorkshire, including Huddersfield, Sheffield, Leeds, York, and Bradford. Each city can expect top temperatures of around 7C, with varying conditions of overcast skies and sunny intervals, particularly around lunchtime. The weather will significantly affect the perceived temperature, with wind chill making it feel colder than the actual temperature in several locations.

Perception vs Reality

The wind chill factor is expected to play a major role in the perception of the day’s temperature. Despite the highest recorded temperature reaching 7C, the gusty winds, at speeds of up to 24 mph, may cause the day to feel as cold as -1C in some parts of Yorkshire. As the day ends, the inland winds are predicted to ease, possibly allowing for a slight increase in the perceived temperature.