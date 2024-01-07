en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

York’s Ghost Walk Celebrates 50 Years of Hauntingly Good Storytelling

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:48 pm EST
York’s Ghost Walk Celebrates 50 Years of Hauntingly Good Storytelling

The celebrated Ghost Walk in York, an enduring symbol of the city’s nighttime allure, marks its golden jubilee this year. Conceived in 1973 by Peter Broadhead and Jon Mitchell, it is regarded as the world’s inaugural ghost walk. This nocturnal adventure has not only been an integral part of York’s charm but has also inspired a global trend, with similar attractions springing up from Italy to Australia, America to Amsterdam.

Legacy of a Haunting Narrative

In 1987, the torch was passed on to Mark Graham, who has been instrumental in preserving the Ghost Walk’s legacy and expanding its influence. Under Graham’s stewardship, the walk has metamorphosed into a captivating blend of history, folklore, and storytelling, honoring York’s rich tapestry of tales and characters. It’s a testament to his dedication, the commitment of the guides, and the unwavering support of the community that the Ghost Walk still thrives.

An Evolving Specter of Stories

One of the unique aspects of the Ghost Walk is its organic evolution. New research and narratives are continually incorporated, keeping the experience fresh and intriguing for repeat visitors. In a testament to its inclusivity, participants are encouraged to share their ghost stories, knitting their narratives into the fabric of the walk. This continuous interplay of history, communal storytelling, and personal experiences has kept the Ghost Walk alive and enriched.

Accessible and Engaging Nightly Entertainment

Operating almost every night, the tours convene at either King’s Arms or Ouse Bridge at 8 pm. With no requirement for prior booking and a modest fee, the Ghost Walk remains accessible to all. It continues to educate and entertain thousands of visitors, school groups, and private parties, serving as a unique conduit for sharing historical tales and local folklore, the very lifeblood of York’s cultural identity.

In celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Ghost Walk stands as a testament to York’s enduring allure and the power of storytelling. It remains a beloved fixture of the city’s nightlife, a beacon of the past illuminating the present, and a spectral guide leading us into the future.

0
History Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

History

See more
35 seconds ago
Chinsurah's Armenian Church: A Monument That Breathes Life Once a Year
Enshrined in the heart of Chinsurah, West Bengal, stands the Armenian Church, a monument that breathes life but once a year. It’s doors remain sealed throughout the calendar, opening only on January 6th, a date of profound religious significance for the Armenian community. This annual awakening of the church marks the celebration of Armenian Christmas,
Chinsurah's Armenian Church: A Monument That Breathes Life Once a Year
Imperial War Museum Duxford Announces Air Show Days and Special D-Day Commemoration Event
2 hours ago
Imperial War Museum Duxford Announces Air Show Days and Special D-Day Commemoration Event
Raleigh's Emancipation Day Commemoration: A Journey into Civil War History
2 hours ago
Raleigh's Emancipation Day Commemoration: A Journey into Civil War History
Historic Grade II Listed Coach House at New Hall Hotel for Sale
10 mins ago
Historic Grade II Listed Coach House at New Hall Hotel for Sale
Anagarika Dharmapala and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar: Pioneers of Buddhist Revival Movements
29 mins ago
Anagarika Dharmapala and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar: Pioneers of Buddhist Revival Movements
Trump's Enduring Political Influence: Three Years Post-Capitol Riots
1 hour ago
Trump's Enduring Political Influence: Three Years Post-Capitol Riots
Latest Headlines
World News
Liwa International Festival: A Celebration of Emirati Culture and Motorsport
35 seconds
Liwa International Festival: A Celebration of Emirati Culture and Motorsport
Thrilling Hockey Encounter Sees Nashville Predators Triumph Over Dallas Stars
51 seconds
Thrilling Hockey Encounter Sees Nashville Predators Triumph Over Dallas Stars
Quinnen Williams: Pro Bowl Selection Amid Roughing Penalties
55 seconds
Quinnen Williams: Pro Bowl Selection Amid Roughing Penalties
Escambia County Unveils New Precinct, Polling Location Amid Growth in Beulah Area
2 mins
Escambia County Unveils New Precinct, Polling Location Amid Growth in Beulah Area
High School Basketball Roundup: Teams Clinch Victories Amid Postponements
3 mins
High School Basketball Roundup: Teams Clinch Victories Amid Postponements
Montana Triumphs Over South Dakota in Men's Basketball
3 mins
Montana Triumphs Over South Dakota in Men's Basketball
Texas Tech Triumphs Over Texas in College Basketball Showdown
4 mins
Texas Tech Triumphs Over Texas in College Basketball Showdown
High School Basketball: A Competitive Landscape Reflected in Recent Games
4 mins
High School Basketball: A Competitive Landscape Reflected in Recent Games
Houston Texans Clinch Playoff Berth: AFC South Division Title Hangs in the Balance
4 mins
Houston Texans Clinch Playoff Berth: AFC South Division Title Hangs in the Balance
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
25 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
29 mins
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
33 mins
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
3 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
3 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
3 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
4 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
9 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
9 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app