York's Bar Convent and Fairfax House Unite to Reveal 'Secret' Catholic Heritage in New Exhibition

Marking a significant moment in York's cultural and religious history, two of its most iconic houses, Bar Convent and Fairfax House, have come together to launch an exhibition titled Two Houses, One Story: York's Forgotten Women. This unique exhibition sheds light on the city's clandestine Catholic heritage through the stories of women who played a pivotal role during an era marked by persecution and suspicion. Running until April 27, this initiative aligns with International Women's Day and Women's History Month, offering a rare glimpse into the lives of York's Catholic women in the 18th century.

Advertisment

Unveiling Hidden Histories

The joint exhibition is a result of extensive research, bringing to light recently discovered documents, portraits, and artefacts. At Bar Convent, visitors can explore the early years of the Fairfax daughters, their grandmother Lady Hungate's longstanding residency, and the significance of their contributions to the Catholic faith's perseverance in York. Fairfax House, on the other hand, delves into the life choices of women like Ann Fairfax and the underground Catholic networks that supported the community. The collaboration between these houses provides a comprehensive understanding of the era's challenges and triumphs.

Collaboration and Insight

Advertisment

Dr. Hannah Thomas, Special Collections Manager at Bar Convent, and Sarah Burnage, Curator at Fairfax House, both emphasize the importance of this collaborative effort. Their shared goal is to highlight the intertwined histories of the two houses and the exceptional women who navigated their faith amidst danger. This exhibition not only tells a fascinating story but also strengthens the partnership between Bar Convent and Fairfax House, enriching visitors' experience by offering a 30 percent discount on admission to those attending both venues.

A Legacy of Resilience

The exhibition offers an insightful look into the resilience and determination of Catholic women in York during the 18th century. These women's stories reveal a world of clandestine activity and secret symbols, showcasing their contributions to the survival and eventual acceptance of their faith. By highlighting these narratives, Two Houses, One Story: York's Forgotten Women contributes to a broader understanding of York's religious and social history, ensuring these women's legacies are remembered and appreciated.

This groundbreaking exhibition not only celebrates the shared history of Bar Convent and Fairfax House but also illuminates the struggles and achievements of York's Catholic women. As visitors walk through the exhibition, they are invited to reflect on the complex tapestry of faith, identity, and resilience that characterizes York's past, encouraging a deeper appreciation for the city's rich heritage.