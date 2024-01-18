York BID Leads Rejuvenation Project Transforming City Centre

York Business Improvement District (York BID) has spearheaded a remarkable city centre rejuvenation project, breathing new life into the urban landscape. With an ambitious goal to update and refresh various pieces of street furniture such as benches, bike racks, bollards, and bins, the initiative is transforming the city’s visual appeal. In an example of public-private partnerships working effectively, several key partners including City of York Council, York Civic Trust, York High Street Forum, and Make It York have joined hands in this urban renewal.

Collaborative Effort Fuelling Success

This project is a direct outcome of the Cleaning and Rejuvenation Partners meetings, which occur bimonthly, spotlighting York BID’s commitment to continual city improvement. With the generous financial support of York Racecourse for supplies, the rejuvenation initiative has already exceeded expectations. Approximately 90 items have been refurbished, starting from Parliament Street and extending to areas like Coppergate and Piccadilly.

Expanding the Reach

In a heartening display of community participation, corporate volunteers from HSBC and Barclays, along with the Probation Service, have enthusiastically joined the effort, pushing the project’s reach beyond initial plans. The substantial volunteer turnout has made it possible to include additional locations such as Davygate and North Street in the makeover.

Commendations and Future Plans

Carl Alsop from York BID praised the effort and expressed satisfaction with the project’s progress. Sarah Loftus from Make It York and William Derby from York Racecourse echoed similar sentiments. The success of the initiative has led to the addition of a fifth day to the project schedule, further accommodating the high volunteer demand. Post the physical rejuvenation phase, City of York Council intends to conduct a thorough street prep, and York BID will execute a hot wash of pavements. York BID continues to welcome more volunteers to join the remaining days of the initiative or future projects, ensuring the city’s urban landscape continues to thrive.