en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

York BID Leads Rejuvenation Project Transforming City Centre

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:32 am EST
York BID Leads Rejuvenation Project Transforming City Centre

York Business Improvement District (York BID) has spearheaded a remarkable city centre rejuvenation project, breathing new life into the urban landscape. With an ambitious goal to update and refresh various pieces of street furniture such as benches, bike racks, bollards, and bins, the initiative is transforming the city’s visual appeal. In an example of public-private partnerships working effectively, several key partners including City of York Council, York Civic Trust, York High Street Forum, and Make It York have joined hands in this urban renewal.

Collaborative Effort Fuelling Success

This project is a direct outcome of the Cleaning and Rejuvenation Partners meetings, which occur bimonthly, spotlighting York BID’s commitment to continual city improvement. With the generous financial support of York Racecourse for supplies, the rejuvenation initiative has already exceeded expectations. Approximately 90 items have been refurbished, starting from Parliament Street and extending to areas like Coppergate and Piccadilly.

Expanding the Reach

In a heartening display of community participation, corporate volunteers from HSBC and Barclays, along with the Probation Service, have enthusiastically joined the effort, pushing the project’s reach beyond initial plans. The substantial volunteer turnout has made it possible to include additional locations such as Davygate and North Street in the makeover.

Commendations and Future Plans

Carl Alsop from York BID praised the effort and expressed satisfaction with the project’s progress. Sarah Loftus from Make It York and William Derby from York Racecourse echoed similar sentiments. The success of the initiative has led to the addition of a fifth day to the project schedule, further accommodating the high volunteer demand. Post the physical rejuvenation phase, City of York Council intends to conduct a thorough street prep, and York BID will execute a hot wash of pavements. York BID continues to welcome more volunteers to join the remaining days of the initiative or future projects, ensuring the city’s urban landscape continues to thrive.

0
United Kingdom
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
30 seconds ago
Blackburn Rovers' Struggles Continue Despite Home Advantage
Jon Dahl Tomasson, Blackburn Rovers’ manager, voiced his disappointment after his team’s inability to secure a victory against Huddersfield Town. This outcome marks a prolonged slump for Blackburn, who have only managed to clinch one win in their last ten Championship matches. This trend of underperformance has been a cause of concern for the team
Blackburn Rovers' Struggles Continue Despite Home Advantage
'Poor Things' Stirs Controversy in UK Cinemas with Emma Stone's Bold Portrayal
11 mins ago
'Poor Things' Stirs Controversy in UK Cinemas with Emma Stone's Bold Portrayal
Charlie Carter's Debut Goal Seals First Home Victory for Dorking Wanderers
16 mins ago
Charlie Carter's Debut Goal Seals First Home Victory for Dorking Wanderers
Birmingham City's Unbeaten Streak Continues with 2-1 Victory Over Stoke City
4 mins ago
Birmingham City's Unbeaten Streak Continues with 2-1 Victory Over Stoke City
Cambridge Protesters Stage Sit-in at Barclays Over Fossil Fuels and Gaza Investments
11 mins ago
Cambridge Protesters Stage Sit-in at Barclays Over Fossil Fuels and Gaza Investments
Newport County Prepares for Big Matches with Temporary Stand at Rodney Parade
11 mins ago
Newport County Prepares for Big Matches with Temporary Stand at Rodney Parade
Latest Headlines
World News
Significance of Quality Friendships over Quantity for Mental Well-being
13 seconds
Significance of Quality Friendships over Quantity for Mental Well-being
Blackburn Rovers' Struggles Continue Despite Home Advantage
30 seconds
Blackburn Rovers' Struggles Continue Despite Home Advantage
Gus Hurlburt: A Unique Journey from North Dakota to Northwestern Basketball
58 seconds
Gus Hurlburt: A Unique Journey from North Dakota to Northwestern Basketball
Georges Niang Shines with Career-High Points in Cavaliers Win
1 min
Georges Niang Shines with Career-High Points in Cavaliers Win
News Roundup: From Victories in Sport to Breakthroughs in Medicine
1 min
News Roundup: From Victories in Sport to Breakthroughs in Medicine
Georges Niang's Career-High Contribution in Cavaliers' Victory
1 min
Georges Niang's Career-High Contribution in Cavaliers' Victory
‘Newburgh Four’ Member Released; Judge Criticizes FBI, Sports Illustrated Faces Layoffs
2 mins
‘Newburgh Four’ Member Released; Judge Criticizes FBI, Sports Illustrated Faces Layoffs
Augustana Hockey Team Triumphs in Thrilling Victory against Arizona State
2 mins
Augustana Hockey Team Triumphs in Thrilling Victory against Arizona State
Egyptian Health Minister Seeks Enhanced Cooperation with UAE's G42 Healthcare
3 mins
Egyptian Health Minister Seeks Enhanced Cooperation with UAE's G42 Healthcare
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
2 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
3 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
4 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
4 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
4 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
5 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
5 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
5 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
6 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app