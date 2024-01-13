Yeovil Cycle Route Construction Faces Significant Delays

In the heart of Somerset, the wheels of progress have momentarily halted on Lyde Road in Yeovil. A cycle route, initially promised to be completed within five weeks starting from October 2023, now remains unfinished, four months into the work. The first phase of the cycle route, planned to extend from Sandringham Road to Camborne Street, is yet to see the light of day, as delays pile up, and a clear completion date remains elusive.

The Roadblocks on the Path

The Somerset Council had set their sights on a pre-Christmas completion date. However, the festive season came and went, but the cycle route continued to languish in incompletion. The main culprits behind the delay were utilities companies that were simultaneously conducting their work on the same stretch of road. This led to an inability to book road space before the holiday season, thereby pushing back the timeline.

Awaiting the Green Signal

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) shed light on the situation, noting that workmen only returned to the site recently. As a result, the council finds itself in a difficult position, unable to provide a precise completion date due to the waiting game with utility companies to clear the area. This uncertainty has cast a long shadow over the next phase of the cycle project as well.

Cost and Accountability

Despite the setbacks, the council has taken a firm stand on one aspect. The delays, they assure, will not result in additional costs to taxpayers. The financial burden of the delay, it seems, will not be passed onto the citizens. However, the overall cost of the Lyde Road cycle project is still shrouded in secrecy, with no official word on the total expenditure.