Yellow Weather Warning Issued for North West with Flood Safety Advisories

A yellow weather warning, predicting heavy and persistent rainfall, has been issued by the MET Office for the North West region. The warning is effective from 12:00pm on Monday, January 29th until 5:00am on Tuesday, January 30th. Residents brace for a challenging start to the week as torrential rains and potential flooding loom.

Anticipating Widespread Rainfall

The warning anticipates an extended period of heavy rainfall on Monday afternoon and evening. Predictions indicate a widespread accumulation of 20-30 mm of rain. Certain regions, especially those over high ground, are likely to witness an accumulation of 40-50 mm. The rainfall is expected to alleviate overnight.

Potential Disruptions and Safety Measures

The MET Office warns of potential flooding and disruptions to travel, including longer journey times and impacts on bus and train services. The weather warning also cautions against the potential for power cuts and the dangers posed to coastal areas. The forecast prompts residents to check properties for flood risk, prepare a flood plan and an emergency kit, and consider the safety of road travel.

The MET Office strongly discourages driving, walking, or swimming through floodwaters, and advises calling 999 in emergencies involving fast-flowing or deep water. They also urge residents to assist vulnerable neighbours and contact NHS 111 for health concerns related to the flooding.

Preparing for Strong Winds

Adding to the weather woes, the MET Office has issued a warning for strong and gusty southerly winds, further amplifying the potential for travel disruptions and power cuts. Gusts of up to 80mph are predicted in northwest Scotland on Sunday. These gusty winds are expected to cause significant delays and cancellations for rail, air, road, bus, and ferry journeys, particularly impacting the regions of Wester Ross, north and west Sutherland, the Minch, Harris and Lewis.