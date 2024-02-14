Yard Act: The Post-Punk Sensation from Leeds Taking North America by Storm

Meet Yard Act, the Post-Punk Phenomenon from Leeds Embarking on a North American Tour

In the heart of Leeds, a post-punk band is creating ripples in the music scene. Yard Act, known for their energetic performances and catchy tunes, has announced an exciting new North American leg of their "Dream Jobs" tour. The tour, which begins in October, includes stops in Toronto and Montreal.

The long-awaited sophomore album, "Where's My Utopia?", is set to be released on March 1st. This album, co-produced by Gorillaz member Remi Kabaka Jr., features singles like "We Make Hits", "Dream Job", "Petroleum", and "When the Laughter Stops".

A Sonic Evolution

"Where's My Utopia?" marks a significant evolution in Yard Act's sound. The band describes the album as more sonically expansive and musically liberating compared to their debut. The influence of genres like Afrobeat is evident, reflecting the band's desire to push boundaries and explore new territories.

Lead singer James Smith, guitarist Sam 'Shippo' Shjipstone, and bassist Ryan Needham have crafted an album that is both self-aware and confident. The band's growing popularity and intense touring schedule have not dampened their spirit. Instead, they've channeled these experiences into creating music that resonates with their audience.

The Struggle Between Ambition and Stability

Yard Act's music is a reflection of their struggles with self-awareness. They grapple with feelings of guilt and shame as they navigate the conflicts between personal ambition and stable family life. This theme is prevalent in their songs, adding depth and resonance to their music.

"We're just regular guys trying to make it in the music industry," says Smith. "It's a constant battle between wanting to succeed and maintaining a sense of normalcy."

From Leeds to the World

After the album release, Yard Act will embark on a UK and European tour, culminating in a homecoming show in Leeds on August 3rd. The North American tour kicks off on October 2nd in Minneapolis and concludes on October 19th in Mexico City.

The band recently performed their single "We Make Hits" on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, garnering praise for their unique sound and captivating performance.

With their infectious energy and thought-provoking lyrics, Yard Act is poised to make a lasting impact on the global music scene. As they prepare for their upcoming tours, fans eagerly await the chance to experience the magic of Yard Act live.

Yard Act, a band that started in the vibrant city of Leeds, is now ready to take the world by storm. Their unique blend of post-punk and electro-rhythmic sounds, coupled with their raw and relatable lyrics, makes them a standout in today's music landscape.

As they continue to navigate the complexities of ambition and stability, Yard Act remains committed to creating music that resonates with their audience. Their upcoming album, "Where's My Utopia?", is a testament to their growth and evolution as artists. With a jam-packed tour schedule ahead, fans can look forward to witnessing the magic of Yard Act live.