United Kingdom

Yahya Saree Warns of Retribution for U.S., U.K. Aggression in Yemen

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:22 am EST
The simmering conflict in Yemen has taken a dramatic turn as the United States and the United Kingdom launched strikes on Houthi targets in response to attacks in the Red Sea. This marks the first time that the U.S. has taken direct military action against the Houthis since the conflict escalated in November. The strikes targeted crucial Iranian-backed Houthi militant locations, reflecting escalating tensions in the region.

Yahya Saree’s Warning

Following the strikes, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree issued a stern warning to both Western powers. He termed the strikes as an act of aggression against his people and vowed that such actions would not go unpunished. While the specific consequences were not detailed, the tone of Saree’s statement suggested a potential military or political retaliation against the U.S. and U.K.

U.S. Defense Secretary’s Involvement

Notably, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin monitored the operation in real time, even from the hospital. This highlights the gravity of the operation and the level of U.S. involvement in the conflict. President Biden, in his statement, affirmed that the strikes were a direct response to unprecedented Houthi attacks, threatening further measures to protect personnel and commerce.

Implications for the Region

The Middle East is no stranger to conflict, with frequent attacks on U.S. forces and widespread political instability. The latest strikes in Yemen are likely to further provoke the Houthis and their Iranian backers, potentially triggering a wider conflict in the region. Understanding the broader circumstances that led to this escalation and the potential responses being considered remains critical to fully assess the implications of the unfolding events.

United Kingdom United States
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

