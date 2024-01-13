en English
Pets

XL Bully Dog's Distressing Encounter Amid New UK Muzzling Regulations

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:15 am EST
XL Bully Dog's Distressing Encounter Amid New UK Muzzling Regulations

Casey Wilson, a resident of Blackburn, experienced a traumatic incident involving her 10-month-old XL Bully dog, Nova, and a cat. In Nova’s maiden venture outdoors with a muzzle, a requirement dictated by new regulations, a cat attacked the dog, clawing at its face, leading to a bloodied countenance and a deeply disturbed Nova. This incident underlines the real-world impact of the new regulations on the XL Bully breed – an imposing, muscular canine known for its size.

New Regulations on XL Bullies

As of December 31, 2023, the XL Bully breed has been subjected to strict restrictions. These include prohibitions on selling, giving away, breeding, or abandoning XL Bullies. Additionally, mandates are in place to keep these dogs muzzled and leashed in public. These changes have stirred concerns among organizations like the RSPCA and the Association of Dogs and Cats Homes (ADCH), who fear an increase in demand for rescue centers and a surge in abandonment rates.

Exemption Scheme and Requirements for Owners

Owners wishing to retain their XL Bullies must register for an exemption scheme, meeting stringent requirements, including neutering and microchipping their pets. They are also required to maintain public liability insurance, face an application fee, and comply with the regulations by February 1, 2024. If they fail, they risk criminal charges, an unlimited fine, and the possible seizure of their dogs. For dogs over a year old, neutering must be done by June 30 of the next year, and for those under 12 months, by December 31, 2024.

Examining the Numbers and Impact

UK government estimates suggest there are around 10,000 XL Bullies in the country, while the Blue Cross pegs this number closer to 15,000. Since 2001, XL Bullies have been linked to at least nine fatalities, including three children. The new regulations and the distressing incident involving Nova highlight the ongoing debate on responsible dog ownership and the efficacy of breed-specific laws. The incident also raises questions about the broader societal implications of such regulations and the need for addressing the root causes of dog attacks.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

