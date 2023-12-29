en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Xamalicious: The New Android Threat Infecting Hundreds of Thousands

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:12 pm EST
Xamalicious: The New Android Threat Infecting Hundreds of Thousands

In a recent development, security experts at McAfee have unearthed a new and potent Android threat, a bug named Xamalicious. This malware is not just another Android threat; it exhibits an alarming capability to grant itself permissions to control infected devices remotely. This autonomous granting of permissions paves the way for cybercriminals to install malicious software like spyware, banking trojans, and adware, all without the knowledge or interaction of the unsuspecting device owner.

Stealthy Operations and Wide Reach of Xamalicious

The stealthy operations of Xamalicious are worth noting. It can effectively hide its activity from the device owner by concealing on-screen elements, thereby operating under the radar. In its discovery, McAfee identified 25 apps infected with this virus, with 13 of those apps being available on the Google Play Store until Google intervened and banned them. The reach of these apps is extensive, with an estimated download figure of over 300,000. The majority of these downloads have taken place in the UK, USA, Brazil, Spain, and Germany.

Impacted Apps and Urgent Action

Among the list of infected apps are ‘Essential Horoscope for Android’, ‘3D Skin Editor for PE Minecraft’, ‘Logo Maker Pro’, and several others. Users who may have downloaded these apps are urged to remove them immediately and perform an anti-virus scan on their devices. McAfee further recommends users to exercise caution when new apps request activation of accessibility services without a valid reason. For enhanced protection against such threats, installing security software on their devices is highly recommended.

Evolution of Xamalicious and Protective Measures

Xamalicious malware represents a new breed of Android backdoor malware. Its ability to extract details about the phone SIM and firmware, collect location data, IP addresses, and even alter the root status of the Android phone poses a significant threat. Google and security experts advise users to avoid downloading apps from third-party stores and to only download genuine apps from the Play Store. Regular device scanning and using good antivirus software is recommended to ensure protection against such malware threats. The emergence of Xamalicious serves as a stark reminder of the imperativeness of exercising caution while downloading apps and the necessity of regular anti-malware scans.

0
Science & Technology United Kingdom United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Making Winter's Whimsy Last: Five Tips to Preserve Your Snow Sculptures

By Salman Khan

2024 Ushered Globally Amid Celebrations, Tensions and Scientific Advancements

By Mazhar Abbas

Corporate Governance, Innovative Research, and Financial Trends: Stepping into 2024

By Salman Khan

Microsoft and Tech Industry's Exciting Developments Usher in 2024

By Salman Khan

Year in Review: AI, Medicine, and Cultural Curiosities that Shaped 202 ...
@Science & Technology · 1 hour
Year in Review: AI, Medicine, and Cultural Curiosities that Shaped 202 ...
heart comment 0
CityLab 2023: A Year in Review

By Quadri Adejumo

CityLab 2023: A Year in Review
U.S. Government Transitions from UFO Speculation to Formal Scientific Investigation

By BNN Correspondents

U.S. Government Transitions from UFO Speculation to Formal Scientific Investigation
The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment

By Mahnoor Jehangir

The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment
A Day on Mars: Curiosity Rover Captures Unique Time-Lapse Video

By Geeta Pillai

A Day on Mars: Curiosity Rover Captures Unique Time-Lapse Video
Latest Headlines
World News
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
2 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
3 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
10 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
11 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
12 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
24 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
45 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
51 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
55 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
51 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app