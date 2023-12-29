Xamalicious: The New Android Threat Infecting Hundreds of Thousands

In a recent development, security experts at McAfee have unearthed a new and potent Android threat, a bug named Xamalicious. This malware is not just another Android threat; it exhibits an alarming capability to grant itself permissions to control infected devices remotely. This autonomous granting of permissions paves the way for cybercriminals to install malicious software like spyware, banking trojans, and adware, all without the knowledge or interaction of the unsuspecting device owner.

Stealthy Operations and Wide Reach of Xamalicious

The stealthy operations of Xamalicious are worth noting. It can effectively hide its activity from the device owner by concealing on-screen elements, thereby operating under the radar. In its discovery, McAfee identified 25 apps infected with this virus, with 13 of those apps being available on the Google Play Store until Google intervened and banned them. The reach of these apps is extensive, with an estimated download figure of over 300,000. The majority of these downloads have taken place in the UK, USA, Brazil, Spain, and Germany.

Impacted Apps and Urgent Action

Among the list of infected apps are ‘Essential Horoscope for Android’, ‘3D Skin Editor for PE Minecraft’, ‘Logo Maker Pro’, and several others. Users who may have downloaded these apps are urged to remove them immediately and perform an anti-virus scan on their devices. McAfee further recommends users to exercise caution when new apps request activation of accessibility services without a valid reason. For enhanced protection against such threats, installing security software on their devices is highly recommended.

Evolution of Xamalicious and Protective Measures

Xamalicious malware represents a new breed of Android backdoor malware. Its ability to extract details about the phone SIM and firmware, collect location data, IP addresses, and even alter the root status of the Android phone poses a significant threat. Google and security experts advise users to avoid downloading apps from third-party stores and to only download genuine apps from the Play Store. Regular device scanning and using good antivirus software is recommended to ensure protection against such malware threats. The emergence of Xamalicious serves as a stark reminder of the imperativeness of exercising caution while downloading apps and the necessity of regular anti-malware scans.