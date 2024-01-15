en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Analysis

X Corp under Fire: Harmful Content and Political Strife

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
X Corp under Fire: Harmful Content and Political Strife

In a startling revelation, X Corp, a prominent player in the digital world, has come under fire for its alleged negligence in addressing harmful content on its platforms. The scathing critique came from none other than Australia’s eSafety Commissioner, who lambasted the company for not fully adhering to legal notices.

Trust and Safety Under Siege

According to the Daily Mail UK, X Corp has considerably curtailed its trust and safety teams since Elon Musk took the reins in 2022. This downsizing, it is claimed, resulted in a diminished ability to deal with online hate and other nefarious activities. The company’s Trust and Safety Council, previously a key component of its safety measures, has also been disbanded.

Further intensifying the critique, it has been reported that X Corp has failed to act on a staggering 99% of reported hate content on its paid subscription service, Blue. The company confessed to not having dedicated staff particularly addressing hateful conduct issues on a global scale.

Political Strife in the Wake of Controversy

The controversy surrounding X Corp is unfolding against a backdrop of a tense political climate in the United States. The run-up to the 2024 Iowa caucuses sees former South Carolina Gov Nikki Haley and former President Donald Trump locked in a close battle. Despite Trump’s leading position in the polls, Haley’s momentum is undeniably growing.

Trump’s unannounced visit to campaign volunteers and endorsements from North Dakota Gov Doug Burgum and Sen. Marco Rubio have added to the political drama. Haley, not to be outdone, has received support from former Maryland Gov Larry Hogan and New Hampshire Gov Chris Sununu. The political sparring continues with Trump escalating his attacks on Haley, questioning her Republican credentials and toughness.

Amid the heated political contest, Florida Gov Ron DeSantis has affirmed his commitment to remain in the 2024 race, despite not having a strong showing in the final Iowa polling. Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, meanwhile, is forecasting a late surge in the caucuses, though he has faced hard-hitting questions from young Iowans about voting rights, immigration, and his stance on Trump.

A Reflection on X Corp’s Influence

The controversy surrounding X Corp has significant implications for various stakeholders, including investors, employees, customers, and the industry at large. As the digital world grapples with the challenges of harmful content, the company’s actions – or lack thereof – have the potential to influence market trends and policies. X Corp’s current situation serves as a stark reminder of the broader economic and social impact of corporate operations and the importance of maintaining robust trust and safety measures in the digital era.

0
Analysis Business United Kingdom
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Analysis

See more
12 hours ago
Uttar Pradesh Police Unveils 'Big Data Analysis' Portal for Crime Analytics
In a transformative shift toward modernized, analytical police work, the Uttar Pradesh Police has unveiled an in-house portal dubbed ‘Big Data Analysis’ to facilitate crime analytics and predictive policing. This innovative tool is set to revolutionize law enforcement strategies by mapping crime patterns, enabling a focused and effective investigative process. Driving Forces Behind the Initiative
Uttar Pradesh Police Unveils 'Big Data Analysis' Portal for Crime Analytics
Analysts Adjust Target Prices and Recommendations for Various Stocks
20 hours ago
Analysts Adjust Target Prices and Recommendations for Various Stocks
Historian Warns of Potential Genocide with Artsakh's Integration into Azerbaijan
20 hours ago
Historian Warns of Potential Genocide with Artsakh's Integration into Azerbaijan
GGCA Reports Decline in Civil Service Administrative Officer Roles
16 hours ago
GGCA Reports Decline in Civil Service Administrative Officer Roles
Alien Figurines or Earthly Fakes? Peruvian Authorities Investigate Seized Objects
16 hours ago
Alien Figurines or Earthly Fakes? Peruvian Authorities Investigate Seized Objects
Quarterly Results Show Revenue Growth But Stagnant Profits Across BSE-listed Firms
20 hours ago
Quarterly Results Show Revenue Growth But Stagnant Profits Across BSE-listed Firms
Latest Headlines
World News
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: Active Duty Amidst Hospitalization and Controversy
15 seconds
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: Active Duty Amidst Hospitalization and Controversy
Nikki Haley's Presidential Campaign: A Notable Absence of Policy Platform
30 seconds
Nikki Haley's Presidential Campaign: A Notable Absence of Policy Platform
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: A Battle of Titans with Playoffs Implications
47 seconds
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: A Battle of Titans with Playoffs Implications
Donald Trump Leverages Evangelical Support in Bid for Iowa Caucus Victory
1 min
Donald Trump Leverages Evangelical Support in Bid for Iowa Caucus Victory
Tusk's Government Faces Massive Protests in Poland Over Media Policies
2 mins
Tusk's Government Faces Massive Protests in Poland Over Media Policies
The Human Microbiome: A Genetic Powerhouse Influencing Health
2 mins
The Human Microbiome: A Genetic Powerhouse Influencing Health
World Economic Forum Collaborates with Swiss and Ukrainian Governments for NSA Meeting in Davos
3 mins
World Economic Forum Collaborates with Swiss and Ukrainian Governments for NSA Meeting in Davos
Guatemala's Presidential Inauguration Delayed Amid Congressional Debate and Protests
3 mins
Guatemala's Presidential Inauguration Delayed Amid Congressional Debate and Protests
Tusk's Return to Power: A Test for EU's Liberal Democratic Principles
3 mins
Tusk's Return to Power: A Test for EU's Liberal Democratic Principles
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
9 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
13 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
1 hour
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app