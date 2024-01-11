en English
WWE’s Trent Seven on ‘Transformers’ Cameo and Future in Entertainment

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:02 pm EST
WWE's Trent Seven on 'Transformers' Cameo and Future in Entertainment

On a cold winter morning, Trent Seven, a professional wrestler known for his WWE career, had an unexpected brush with Hollywood’s glitz and glamour. The English-born wrestler, sharing his experiences from 2017, revealed an intriguing cameo role he had in the blockbuster movie ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’.

The Unexpected Opportunity

Before Seven signed with WWE, he was associated with Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW). It was during this period that a major event featuring Seven and fellow wrestler Wolfgang, along with an appearance by Kurt Angle, catapulted their fame and visibility. The event sold around 7,500 tickets and their images graced posters and billboards across the city. One such billboard caught the attention of a casting producer, leading to Seven’s unexpected casting as an extra in the movie.

An Eye-Opening Experience

Seven’s foray into Hollywood, albeit brief, was nothing short of extraordinary. He expressed immense pride in seeing his name flash on the opening title screen. He described the experience of working on the film set and interacting, albeit briefly, with director Michael Bay as incredible. He was awestruck by the magnitude of the production, highlighting the substantial investment and the large number of people required to produce a short segment of a movie.

From the Ring to the Reel

During the filming, Seven had the opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the industry’s finest. One such interaction was with strongman Eddie Hall, who played a Saxon Warrior in the film. They shared conversations in a hot tub, an experience that Seven fondly recalls. Beyond his wrestling career, Seven harbors aspirations of delving deeper into the entertainment industry, with interests in presenting and acting. He hopes that his increased visibility on television and streaming sites will pave the way for him to pursue these aspirations.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

