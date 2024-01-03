en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

WSCC Allocates Over £1M for Document Restoration After Storm Ciaran

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:35 am EST
WSCC Allocates Over £1M for Document Restoration After Storm Ciaran

In a move prompted by the aftermath of Storm Ciaran, West Sussex County Council (WSCC) has earmarked over 1 million pounds for the restoration of approximately 3,000 boxes of documents that were damaged as a result of the storm’s onslaught.

Flood Impact on Durban House

In October, the council’s offices at Durban House in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, bore the brunt of the severe weather event. The floodwaters breached the building’s defences, wreaking havoc on a vast array of records.

Extent of Damage

The inundation affected various departments, casting a wide net over children’s services, adult social care, highways, planning, and fire and rescue. The council’s spokesperson noted the severity of the storm’s impact on both the physical documents and the service operations of these departments.

Restoration Contract

A contract in the sum of £1,005,625.50 plus VAT was approved for document restoration services. The flood’s aftermath saw 792 boxes sent for restoration in October and November, followed by another 2,000 boxes in December. This restoration endeavour is a testament to the council’s commitment to maintaining its operation’s integrity and service delivery efficiency.

WSCC’s decision to allocate this substantial fund for document restoration underscores the importance of the damaged records and the council’s determination to restore normalcy in the wake of Storm Ciaran’s devastation.

0
Disaster United Kingdom Weather
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unexpected Global Events Mark the Start of 2024: Japan Airlines Jet Collision and More

By Salman Khan

Bangladesh Grapples with Surge in Fire Incidents in December

By Muhammad Jawad

Penang Consumers Association Calls for Animal Inclusion in Disaster Management

By BNN Correspondents

Nova Scotia Wildfire Victims Rebuild Lives: A Tale of Resilience

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Fire Engulfs Restaurant District in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka ...
@Disaster · 58 mins
Fire Engulfs Restaurant District in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka ...
heart comment 0
SM City Mindpro Aids Fire Victims in Zamboanga City through Operation Tulong Express

By BNN Correspondents

SM City Mindpro Aids Fire Victims in Zamboanga City through Operation Tulong Express
Japan Earthquake Survivors Confront Freezing Rain, Risk of Landslides

By Shivani Chauhan

Japan Earthquake Survivors Confront Freezing Rain, Risk of Landslides
Tragic Fire in Tokyo Metropolis: Elderly Individuals Found Dead

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Fire in Tokyo Metropolis: Elderly Individuals Found Dead
Firefighters’ Challenges Highlighted in Tragic Fire: A Look at Recent Fire Incidents

By Ebenezer Mensah

Firefighters' Challenges Highlighted in Tragic Fire: A Look at Recent Fire Incidents
Latest Headlines
World News
Saurabh Tiwary Announces Retirement: An End of an Era in Jharkhand Cricket
29 seconds
Saurabh Tiwary Announces Retirement: An End of an Era in Jharkhand Cricket
Nani Roma's Comeback to Dakar Rally with Ford: A New Chapter Unfolds
40 seconds
Nani Roma's Comeback to Dakar Rally with Ford: A New Chapter Unfolds
France Condemns Israeli Ministers' Remarks on Gaza Situation
41 seconds
France Condemns Israeli Ministers' Remarks on Gaza Situation
Lola Vice's Victory and Thwarted Cash-In Attempt at NXT New Year's Evil
49 seconds
Lola Vice's Victory and Thwarted Cash-In Attempt at NXT New Year's Evil
Strength Training Tops Health Goals in 2024: Life Time Survey Reveals
1 min
Strength Training Tops Health Goals in 2024: Life Time Survey Reveals
Rickie Fowler: A New Season, Sans Familiar Logos
2 mins
Rickie Fowler: A New Season, Sans Familiar Logos
Philadelphia Eagles' Playoff Prospects Hang in the Balance
2 mins
Philadelphia Eagles' Playoff Prospects Hang in the Balance
Revamp Your Skincare Routine in 2024 with Dr. Michelle Henry's Expert Advice
2 mins
Revamp Your Skincare Routine in 2024 with Dr. Michelle Henry's Expert Advice
Christmas Day Showdown: NFL Triumphs Over NBA in TV Ratings
2 mins
Christmas Day Showdown: NFL Triumphs Over NBA in TV Ratings
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app