WSCC Allocates Over £1M for Document Restoration After Storm Ciaran

In a move prompted by the aftermath of Storm Ciaran, West Sussex County Council (WSCC) has earmarked over 1 million pounds for the restoration of approximately 3,000 boxes of documents that were damaged as a result of the storm’s onslaught.

Flood Impact on Durban House

In October, the council’s offices at Durban House in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, bore the brunt of the severe weather event. The floodwaters breached the building’s defences, wreaking havoc on a vast array of records.

Extent of Damage

The inundation affected various departments, casting a wide net over children’s services, adult social care, highways, planning, and fire and rescue. The council’s spokesperson noted the severity of the storm’s impact on both the physical documents and the service operations of these departments.

Restoration Contract

A contract in the sum of £1,005,625.50 plus VAT was approved for document restoration services. The flood’s aftermath saw 792 boxes sent for restoration in October and November, followed by another 2,000 boxes in December. This restoration endeavour is a testament to the council’s commitment to maintaining its operation’s integrity and service delivery efficiency.

WSCC’s decision to allocate this substantial fund for document restoration underscores the importance of the damaged records and the council’s determination to restore normalcy in the wake of Storm Ciaran’s devastation.