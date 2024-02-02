World's Most Traveled Person, Fred Finn, Recalls Concorde Memories in Barbados Visit

Fred Finn, the world's most traveled person, recently graced the shores of Barbados where he relived his cherished memories of flying on the Concorde. An icon in the realm of travel, Finn holds the Guinness World Record for taking the most flights on the Concorde, a staggering tally of 718 trips. His journeys aboard this high-speed aircraft, spanning from 1976 to 2003, have covered an astounding 22,370,000 kilometers.

Recounting the Concorde Experience

During an exclusive interview in Barbados, Finn brought to life the unique allure of the Concorde. His vivid recollections painted a picture of the unmatched speed and elegance of this aircraft, and the indelible impact it left on his life. He fondly remembered his first flight on the Concorde's inaugural trip from Washington DC in 1976 and how he became a travel sensation after his 150th flight on the aircraft.

An Iconic Aircraft Grounded

Finn's visit to Barbados was laden with personal significance, as the Concorde Alpha Eco, an aircraft he has a long association with, now rests grounded at Grantley Adams International Airport. The aircraft is no longer a public attraction, a status it enjoyed post-retirement. However, Finn expressed his desire to see this iconic aircraft reclaim its glory as a tourist attraction.

Life of a Renowned Globetrotter

Finn's illustrious travel history extends beyond the Concorde. With 150 countries under his belt and over 2000 Atlantic crossings, he is the embodiment of a true globetrotter. Now, at the age of 83, he splits his time between the United Kingdom and Ukraine, his wife's homeland. His visit to Barbados was made even more memorable by the warm welcome he received and his stay at the Elegant Tamarind Hotel on the island's West Coast.