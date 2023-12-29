en English
United Kingdom

World’s First Otter Ambulance Launched by UK Wild Otter Trust

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:56 am EST
World’s First Otter Ambulance Launched by UK Wild Otter Trust

In an unprecedented stride for otter conservation, the UK Wild Otter Trust has unveiled the world’s first ambulance exclusively tailored for otters. This trailblazing vehicle, an all-terrain custom-built ambulance, has been meticulously outfitted with advanced life-saving apparatus to aid in the timely rescue and rehabilitation of these aquatic mammals.

Revolutionising Otter Rescue Operations

The ambulance, a product of diligent fundraising efforts by the charity based in Umberleigh, North Devon, has come into operation at a cost of approximately £7,000. This bespoke vehicle is projected to slash response times for otter rescue missions by half. The charity, renowned for its annual rescue and rehabilitation of about 30 orphaned otters, is now better equipped to provide immediate aid for distressed otters.

The Otter Ambulance in Action

One recent beneficiary of this unique ambulance service was a two-month-old otter pup named Pip. Discovered under an apple tree in Exeter, urgently needing care, Pip’s rescue was made possible by this specialized vehicle, which houses tools for catching otter cubs, heated cages, and a supply of antibiotics and pain-relief medication.

A Dedication to Otter Rehabilitation

Founded by Dave Webb nearly two decades ago, the UK Wild Otter Trust is home to the largest specialist otter rehabilitation center in the UK. Spread over two acres, the center flaunts 19 enclosures, a pair of cub rooms, a cub hospital, and a treatment room, with an overall capacity to care for 42 animals at a time. The comprehensive rehabilitation process for each otter, which costs the charity over £3,000, spans a full year. The newly operational otter ambulance now regularly traverses across Devon, ready to respond to otter distress calls from any location.

United Kingdom Wildlife
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

