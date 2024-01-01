en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

World Ushers in 2024: A Glimpse of Global New Year’s Celebrations

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:46 am EST
World Ushers in 2024: A Glimpse of Global New Year’s Celebrations

The dawn of 2024 was greeted with jubilation across the globe, as cities from Las Vegas to Copacabana burst into celebration with fireworks and public gatherings. In Europe, outdoor swimming enthusiasts defied icy temperatures to partake in traditional New Year’s dives, such as the one in Scheveningen, Netherlands, that saw the participation of around 10,000 people.

Pope Francis Leads New Year’s Mass

Pope Francis led a New Year’s Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, focusing his message on peace and the significant role of mothers and women in society, the church, and the journey towards a more peaceful world.

Las Vegas Celebrates Amid Increased Security

Las Vegas hosted a grand fireworks display amidst a heightened police presence. Simultaneously, San Francisco’s Ferry Building lit up with the Palestinian flag, a potent symbol amidst the global celebrations.

North Korea Prepares for Confrontation

On a darker note, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un instructed his military to brace for confrontation with South Korea and the U.S. He also announced plans to augment the country’s nuclear capabilities and launch spy satellites.

New York’s Iconic Ball Drop

In New York, Times Square teemed with tens of thousands of revelers who watched the iconic ball drop, a tradition marking the onset of the new year. President Joe Biden, in a New Year’s interview, expressed optimism about the United States’ global position.

London Rings in 2024 with Unity and Hope

London welcomed the new year with the chimes of Big Ben and a fireworks display along the River Thames. Mayor Sadiq Khan stressed a message of unity and hope in his New Year’s address.

Emmanuel Macron Calls for Unity and Anticipates the 2024 Paris Olympics

French President Emmanuel Macron, in his New Year’s Eve address, underscored the importance of unity and discussed preparations for the forthcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

0
Europe United Kingdom United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

'Revenge Travel': Unique Destinations and Experiences Capture Global Interest

By Waqas Arain

Abdication Announcement: Queen Margrethe II to Step Down, Crown Prince Frederik to Ascend

By Wojciech Zylm

Princess Mary Set to Become Queen of Denmark in Historic Royal Succession

By Geeta Pillai

From Tasmania to Throne: The Imminent Coronation of the First Australian Queen

By BNN Correspondents

Unearthing History: Intriguing Discoveries that Expand Our Understandi ...
@Europe · 43 mins
Unearthing History: Intriguing Discoveries that Expand Our Understandi ...
heart comment 0
From Australia to Denmark: Princess Mary Set to Become First Australian-Born Queen

By Geeta Pillai

From Australia to Denmark: Princess Mary Set to Become First Australian-Born Queen
Lithuania’s Recovery: Stabilizing Mortality Rates and Improving Life Expectancy

By BNN Correspondents

Lithuania's Recovery: Stabilizing Mortality Rates and Improving Life Expectancy
World Rings in 2024: An Overview of New Year Celebrations Across the Globe

By Quadri Adejumo

World Rings in 2024: An Overview of New Year Celebrations Across the Globe
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark: From a Sydney Pub to Queenhood

By Geeta Pillai

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark: From a Sydney Pub to Queenhood
Latest Headlines
World News
SeaWorld Incident Spurs Couple's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
31 seconds
SeaWorld Incident Spurs Couple's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
Elsa Jones: Fostering a Positive Relationship with Food for Successful Diets
1 min
Elsa Jones: Fostering a Positive Relationship with Food for Successful Diets
The Rise of Minimalist Sporting Practices: A Reaction to Digitization
2 mins
The Rise of Minimalist Sporting Practices: A Reaction to Digitization
2024 Rings in Major Shifts in Professional Wrestling Landscape
3 mins
2024 Rings in Major Shifts in Professional Wrestling Landscape
Kelly Somers Embraces Motherhood: A New Chapter Begins
3 mins
Kelly Somers Embraces Motherhood: A New Chapter Begins
TMC's Saket Gokhale Questions BJP's Election Strategies Ahead of 2024 Polls
3 mins
TMC's Saket Gokhale Questions BJP's Election Strategies Ahead of 2024 Polls
Israel's Supreme Court Invalidates Controversial Law Limiting Judiciary's Power
3 mins
Israel's Supreme Court Invalidates Controversial Law Limiting Judiciary's Power
Scabies Cases Surge in the UK Amidst Shortage of Primary Treatments
3 mins
Scabies Cases Surge in the UK Amidst Shortage of Primary Treatments
The Unresolved Enigma: Tracing the Origins of COVID-19
3 mins
The Unresolved Enigma: Tracing the Origins of COVID-19
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
22 mins
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
31 mins
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
35 mins
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
41 mins
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
2 hours
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
2 hours
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
2 hours
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
3 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app