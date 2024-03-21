World-Renowned Fossil Collection Sale: Grulke's Historic Trove Seeks UK Buyer

At 76, Wolfgang Grulke, a self-taught paleontologist, is looking for a new guardian for his extensive fossil collection, which spans 500 million years of evolution and showcases specimens from every continent. Housed in a converted barn in Dorset, this private museum has attracted attention worldwide, including from Sir David Attenborough, who was reportedly 'lost for words' during his visit. Grulke's collection, amassed over 50 years through personal discovery, trades, and purchases, includes exceptionally rare finds such as heteromorph ammonites and a uniquely preserved 'kamikaze' ichthyosaur.

A Labor of Love and Science

Grulke's passion for fossils ignited half a century ago in Lyme Regis, the cradle of paleontology home to Mary Anning. This interest blossomed into a lifelong journey, intertwining with his professional travels, allowing him to dive and hunt for fossils globally. His collection, meticulously arranged in chronological order within his Dorset barn, has not only served as a testament to his dedication but also as a significant educational tool, shedding light on the earth's biological and geological past.

Highlights of the Collection

Among the collection's jewels are the rare heteromorph ammonites and the 'kamikaze' ichthyosaur, a testament to the violent and unpredictable nature of prehistoric life. The ichthyosaur, in particular, offers a snapshot of a catastrophic moment from 160 million years ago, providing invaluable insights into the behavior, physiology, and eventual extinction of these marine predators. Grulke's collection of heteromorph ammonites, characterized by their unusual uncoiled shapes, stands as the largest and most significant of its kind, underlining the collection's global scientific importance.

A Quest for Preservation

Despite receiving interest from international buyers, Grulke's priority remains to find a UK-based custodian for his collection, ensuring its accessibility for educational and research purposes. The concern echoes a broader conversation about the preservation of cultural and scientific heritage, emphasizing the need for such collections to remain within public reach. As Grulke seeks a buyer who shares his vision, the future of this unparalleled collection hangs in the balance, leaving the scientific community and fossil enthusiasts worldwide watching closely.