Obituary

Workington Reds Mourn the Loss of Joan Crellen: A Lifelong Supporter and Former Director

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:43 pm EST
Workington Reds Mourn the Loss of Joan Crellen: A Lifelong Supporter and Former Director

Workington Reds, the beloved football club at Borough Park, mourns the loss of a cherished member of their community, Joan Crellen. A beacon of dedication and enthusiasm, Joan passed away after falling ill prior to the club’s New Year’s Day match against Bamber Bridge.

The Journey of a Dedicated Supporter

Joan’s involvement with the club wasn’t a recent development. Her journey as a Workington Reds supporter began in the 1950s, spanning several significant decades. She wasn’t just a fan; Joan’s passion for the club was so profound that it led her to make history by becoming the first female board member.

Over the years, Joan served in various capacities, including the secretary of the Supporters’ Club and working diligently in the main office. Her commitment to the team was unwavering, and her contributions were invaluable.

An Articulate Spokesperson

Joan’s affinity for the team wasn’t confined to the club’s premises. She often made appearances on television, articulating her involvement and undying love for the club. Her articulate speeches and the evident passion in her voice made her a memorable figure among the Reds’ community.

Remembering Joan Crellen

The news of her passing has left the club and its supporters in deep sorrow. The club, in an official statement, expressed their heartfelt condolences to Joan’s family, including her sons Andrew and Peter, and daughter Joanne. Her absence will be felt at Borough Park, and her legacy with the Workington Reds will forever be remembered.

0
Obituary Society United Kingdom
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

