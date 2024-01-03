Workington Reds Mourn the Loss of Joan Crellen: A Lifelong Supporter and Former Director

Workington Reds, the beloved football club at Borough Park, mourns the loss of a cherished member of their community, Joan Crellen. A beacon of dedication and enthusiasm, Joan passed away after falling ill prior to the club’s New Year’s Day match against Bamber Bridge.

The Journey of a Dedicated Supporter

Joan’s involvement with the club wasn’t a recent development. Her journey as a Workington Reds supporter began in the 1950s, spanning several significant decades. She wasn’t just a fan; Joan’s passion for the club was so profound that it led her to make history by becoming the first female board member.

Over the years, Joan served in various capacities, including the secretary of the Supporters’ Club and working diligently in the main office. Her commitment to the team was unwavering, and her contributions were invaluable.

An Articulate Spokesperson

Joan’s affinity for the team wasn’t confined to the club’s premises. She often made appearances on television, articulating her involvement and undying love for the club. Her articulate speeches and the evident passion in her voice made her a memorable figure among the Reds’ community.

Remembering Joan Crellen

The news of her passing has left the club and its supporters in deep sorrow. The club, in an official statement, expressed their heartfelt condolences to Joan’s family, including her sons Andrew and Peter, and daughter Joanne. Her absence will be felt at Borough Park, and her legacy with the Workington Reds will forever be remembered.