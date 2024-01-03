en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Worcestershire Parents Urged to Meet School Application Deadline

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
Worcestershire Parents Urged to Meet School Application Deadline

As the Monday, January 15 deadline looms, Worcestershire County Council is urging parents to swiftly submit their children’s school applications for the upcoming academic year. This call to action underlines the council’s commitment to ensuring a seamless transition for students transitioning into primary, first, and middle schools.

High Acceptance Rates but Timely Application is Key

Councillor Tracey Onslow stresses that while over 93% of children were allocated their first-choice school last year, punctuality in application submission is pivotal. Meeting the application deadline is a crucial step in securing a place for children in their preferred schools, thus facilitating a smooth educational journey.

Online Application for Ease and Efficiency

Parents are encouraged to apply through the council’s School Admissions page online. The council provides a comprehensive step-by-step guide for both online and paper applications. This digital approach streamlines the application process, making it more efficient and accessible for parents.

Other Councils’ Approach to School Admissions

A similar sense of urgency is mirrored by Hampshire County Council, which also advises parents to apply for Reception Year or Year 3 at junior schools before the January 15 deadline. The council has introduced library drop-in sessions for additional support and encourages parents to list three preferences on their applications. Meanwhile, the Hackney Council has faced legal backlash from a parent group, ‘Save Colvestone’, over its decision to close or merge Colvestone Primary School due to declining student numbers. The escalating conflict points to the broader national conversation about school admissions and the need for a transparent, equitable process.

0
Education United Kingdom
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

LaSalle Landing to Host Sean Kenney's LEGO Animal 'Super Powers' Exhibition

By BNN Correspondents

NMMS 2023 Exam: APBSE Releases Final Answer Key, Aims to Benefit 1,000,000 Students

By Rafia Tasleem

The 'Open Secret' of Abuse: Unmasking Michael Quinlan's Reign of Terror at Royal Liberty School

By Rafia Tasleem

Post-Holiday Business Slump: A Global Phenomenon

By Hadeel Hashem

CQC and Ofsted Report Reveals Delays in Autism and ADHD Assessment in ...
@Education · 6 mins
CQC and Ofsted Report Reveals Delays in Autism and ADHD Assessment in ...
heart comment 0
Coalition Calls on Labor Government to Protect Gift Recipient Status for Non-Government Schools

By Geeta Pillai

Coalition Calls on Labor Government to Protect Gift Recipient Status for Non-Government Schools
Ex-Principal Challenges Contract Extension: A Look into Transgender Rights and ABA Job Protections

By Mazhar Abbas

Ex-Principal Challenges Contract Extension: A Look into Transgender Rights and ABA Job Protections
PPL Foundation Awards $205,000 in Grants to Local Nonprofits in Rhode Island

By Israel Ojoko

PPL Foundation Awards $205,000 in Grants to Local Nonprofits in Rhode Island
IIMs Face Challenges in Securing Summer Placements, Reports HirePro

By Dil Bar Irshad

IIMs Face Challenges in Securing Summer Placements, Reports HirePro
Latest Headlines
World News
AFC South Showdown: Colts vs Texans, Spotlight on Michael Pittman Jr.
19 seconds
AFC South Showdown: Colts vs Texans, Spotlight on Michael Pittman Jr.
NFL Week 18: Colts vs. Texans - A Deep Dive into Player Stats and Betting Odds
21 seconds
NFL Week 18: Colts vs. Texans - A Deep Dive into Player Stats and Betting Odds
Week 18 NFL: Colts Vs. Texans Showdown Carries Playoff Implications and Prop Bets
23 seconds
Week 18 NFL: Colts Vs. Texans Showdown Carries Playoff Implications and Prop Bets
Cockroaches in Takeaway Food Spark Investigations by Singapore Food Agency
31 seconds
Cockroaches in Takeaway Food Spark Investigations by Singapore Food Agency
Year of Challenge for North West Companies, Sports Shake-Ups, and Global Political Elections
43 seconds
Year of Challenge for North West Companies, Sports Shake-Ups, and Global Political Elections
Indianapolis Colts' Gardner Minshew: A Betting Favourite in Week 18 NFL Clash
1 min
Indianapolis Colts' Gardner Minshew: A Betting Favourite in Week 18 NFL Clash
Josh Downs Poised to Outdo Prop Bet in Colts vs Texans AFC South Matchup
1 min
Josh Downs Poised to Outdo Prop Bet in Colts vs Texans AFC South Matchup
Nail-Biting Finishes: High School Basketball Games Conclude with Close Scores in the Northeast Region
1 min
Nail-Biting Finishes: High School Basketball Games Conclude with Close Scores in the Northeast Region
Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher Re-elected as Senior Managers for Tyrone's Gaelic Football Team
2 mins
Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher Re-elected as Senior Managers for Tyrone's Gaelic Football Team
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app