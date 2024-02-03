Worcester's Shrub Hill Quarter Poised for Major Transformation: Public Consultation Begins

Worcester's Shrub Hill Quarter, a 14-hectare site brimming with potential, is on the precipice of a significant transformation. The city has commenced a six-week public consultation to invite feedback on the proposed redevelopment of this historically rich area. The consultation focuses on the draft Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) that lays out an ambitious vision for Shrub Hill Quarter's future.

Ambitious Plans for Shrub Hill Quarter

The proposed redevelopment is anything but modest. The city's plans encompass the creation of over 500 new homes, the establishment of multiple public spaces, and the potential for generating up to 5,000 jobs. The overarching aim is to breathe new life into the Shrub Hill Quarter, transforming it into a vibrant, bustling area for living, working, and leisure.

Public Participation and Guidelines for Developers

Emphasizing the importance of public input, the city has invited residents to participate in the consultation process either online or in person at the Guildhall. The SPD serves not only as a visionary guide but also as a practical blueprint for prospective developers, delineating zones where development is prohibited.

Collaboration and Preservation

Driving this large-scale redevelopment is a collaborative effort between Worcester City Council and Worcestershire County Council. However, amidst the sweeping changes, the plans also pay homage to the past. Key historical buildings such as the railway station and the Engine Works are to be preserved, ensuring the site's rich history is not lost in the face of modernization. For those without internet access, hard copies of the survey are available at the Guildhall or can be requested by phone.