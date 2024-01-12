Wood Group Forecasts Surpass Expectations Amidst Rising Crude Oil Prices

In a recent trading update, oil industry services company, Wood Group, reported that its full-year adjusted core earnings for 2023 are projected to exceed initial expectations, with a forecast of $420 million to $425 million, reflecting a 9% increase. The company’s revenue also witnessed a 9% rise, reaching $6 billion, which was attributed to growth across all its business units.

Strong Growth Prospects

Moreover, Wood Group’s order book has grown by 4% to $6.1 billion, a figure that indicates positive growth prospects for the year 2024. This growth highlights the strength and resilience of the company even in a fluctuating market environment.

Surge in Crude Oil Prices

In related industry news, crude oil prices have experienced a surge due to concerns over potential supply disruptions following US air strikes on Yemeni Houthi militants. This situation has caused shares in oil producers like Tullow Oil to climb. Brent crude oil prices jumped as much as 2.5% after US air strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, leading to fears of disruption to shipping and potential expansion of the conflict into a broader regional conflagration.

Impact on Global Market

The escalation of tensions in the Middle East is expected to place a $5-$7 premium on crude futures, and there are concerns about the impact on oil supplies from the region. The article also mentions the disruption of international commerce, the impact on shipping traffic, and the increase in oil demand from China.

Global crude oil prices surged after the US and UK launched strikes targeting military infrastructure used by Houthi rebels in Yemen, leading to concerns about a widening conflict in the Middle East that could disrupt commercial shipping. The spike in prices is attributed to persistent concerns about an expanded conflict in the Middle East and continued disruption of crude shipments from the region due to Houthi attacks on commercial shipping along the Red Sea route.