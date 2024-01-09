en English
Business

Wolverhampton’s The Halls to Host Express & Star Business Awards as Newspaper Marks 150th Anniversary

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:05 pm EST
Wolverhampton's The Halls to Host Express & Star Business Awards as Newspaper Marks 150th Anniversary

The Express & Star Business Awards, a much-anticipated event in Wolverhampton, are slated to take place at the newly refurbished venue, The Halls, on June 13, 2024. The awards ceremony has an added layer of significance this year as it coincides with the newspaper’s 150th anniversary. The awards aim to recognize exemplary businesses within the Express & Star’s circulation area, spanning the Black Country, south Staffordshire, north Worcestershire, and parts of Shropshire.

Introducing New Categories

This year, the roster of accolades has expanded to include 11 awards, with fresh categories like Employee of the Year and Employee Wellness Experience Award. The Express & Star, an enduring champion for local enterprises, sponsors the esteemed Business of the Year award. The 2023 laureate of this top honor was USP Steels of Kingswinford.

Eligibility and the Judging Process

The awards are open to organizations of all sizes, emphasizing the event’s commitment to celebrate business excellence across various scales. The deadline for entries is set for March 1, 2024. The preliminary round of judging will commence later in March, with site visits to finalists scheduled in April. The shortlist of potential victors will be announced at the close of March.

A Milestone Celebration

As the Express & Star marks its 150th anniversary, the Business Awards promise to be an especially memorable event. The awards are part of the newspaper’s ongoing commitment to laud local businesses and innovation. The ceremony enjoys support from a host of sponsors, including newcomer backers like Wombourne Windows, Compass Group UK and Ireland, and City of Wolverhampton Council.

Business United Kingdom
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

