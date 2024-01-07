Wolverhampton City Council Regulates Traffic on Lyndale Drive for Structural Repairs

In a decisive move, the Wolverhampton City Council has enforced a traffic regulation on Lyndale Drive, paving the way for imperative structural repairs to an existing culvert. This strategic step calls for a temporary halt of vehicular movement on both directions of Lyndale Drive, precisely outside property 99, until April.

Invoking the Road Traffic Regulation Act

In order to validate the traffic restriction, the council has placed its reliance on the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984. This Act serves as the legal basis for the imposition of the traffic order, allowing it to potentially operate for a maximum period of eighteen months.

Anticipated Timeline and Diversion Route

While the order holds validity for a lengthy duration, the council anticipates the necessary works to be undertaken from January 2 until April 12. During this period, vehicular traffic will be rerouted via Westport Crescent, serving as a structured diversion to maintain the flow of traffic.

Rationale and Public Notice

The primary reason for this traffic order is to ensure the safety and uninterrupted progression of the repair work. By restricting vehicular movement temporarily, the council aims to prevent potential disruptions and hazards. In an effort to keep the public informed, the council has disseminated a public notice, outlining the traffic changes and the established diversion route.