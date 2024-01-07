en English
Wolverhampton City Council Regulates Traffic on Lyndale Drive for Structural Repairs

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
In a decisive move, the Wolverhampton City Council has enforced a traffic regulation on Lyndale Drive, paving the way for imperative structural repairs to an existing culvert. This strategic step calls for a temporary halt of vehicular movement on both directions of Lyndale Drive, precisely outside property 99, until April.

Invoking the Road Traffic Regulation Act

In order to validate the traffic restriction, the council has placed its reliance on the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984. This Act serves as the legal basis for the imposition of the traffic order, allowing it to potentially operate for a maximum period of eighteen months.

Anticipated Timeline and Diversion Route

While the order holds validity for a lengthy duration, the council anticipates the necessary works to be undertaken from January 2 until April 12. During this period, vehicular traffic will be rerouted via Westport Crescent, serving as a structured diversion to maintain the flow of traffic.

Rationale and Public Notice

The primary reason for this traffic order is to ensure the safety and uninterrupted progression of the repair work. By restricting vehicular movement temporarily, the council aims to prevent potential disruptions and hazards. In an effort to keep the public informed, the council has disseminated a public notice, outlining the traffic changes and the established diversion route.

United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

