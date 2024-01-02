Wokingham Company Announces Total Voting Rights and Share Composition

Stepping into the new year, a Wokingham-based company has set the stage for its shareholders, unveiling the details of its total voting rights and capital composition as of December 31, 2023. The firm’s issued share capital is comprised of 232,171,182 ordinary shares, each priced at a nominal value of 10 pence.

Shares Held in Treasury

Within this vast pool of shares, the company has segregated 28,863,645 ordinary shares to be held in treasury. An important aspect that shareholders must note is that the voting rights associated with these treasury shares are automatically suspended, thereby excluding them from influencing the total count of voting rights within the company.

The Voting Rights Equation

Following the suspension of rights associated with the treasury shares, the total number of voting rights in the company amounts to 203,307,537. This number is not just a figure but a key determinant for shareholders. It serves as the denominator for calculations necessary to determine whether they need to notify their interest in the company or any change to their interest. Such notifications are mandated by the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules and the company’s Articles of Association.

Company Profile and Performance

The company, Ferguson plc, is a known name in the distribution of plumbing and heating products across the United States and Canada. However, the firm’s current stock price of 151.65 indicates a forecasted downside of 30.3%. It offers a dividend of GBX 247 per share, translating to a dividend yield of 1.64%. While this might seem promising, the dividend payout ratio stands at a whopping 3,569.36, which might not be desirable for many investors. The company was founded in 1953 and has its headquarters in Wokingham, United Kingdom.