Woahgetter: Mark Cann's Avant-Garde Ensemble Debuts at The Black Prince, Northampton

Imagine stepping into a venue where the air is charged with anticipation, the crowd buzzing with excitement for something they've never seen before. This isn't just any gig; it's the debut live performance of Woahgetter, an ensemble that promises to redefine the landscape of pop music. Led by the visionary Mark Cann, this ten-piece band is set to take the stage at The Black Prince in Northampton, marking Cann's grand return to live performances after a seven-year hiatus. But who is Mark Cann, and why is this event stirring such interest?

Advertisment

A New Musical Odyssey

At the heart of Woahgetter is Mark Cann, a name that may sound familiar to those who followed the exploits of The New Hellfire Club. Cann's latest project, however, is nothing short of an avant-garde renaissance. For about 18 months, he has been quietly assembling a group of musicians, many of whom he met while working at The Lodge Recording Studios. Yet, until now, their collaborations have remained behind closed doors. Woahgetter is more than a band; it's a collective of artists brought together by Cann's unique vision for music that draws inspiration from icons like Scott Walker and David Bowie, to contemporary influences such as Lana Del Rey and The Jesus and Mary Chain.

What sets Woahgetter apart is not just the blend of genres but the approach to music creation. Described as poetry-led, Cann's work intricately weaves lush melodies with cacophonous beats, promising an auditory experience unlike any other. The band's debut single, 'I Can't Love You Anymore,' acts as a beacon, showcasing the depth and complexity of Cann's musical craftsmanship ahead of their much-anticipated live show.

Advertisment

An Unforgettable Night at The Black Prince

The Black Prince, a staple in Northampton's live music scene, is set to host an event that may very well become the talk of the town. Cann hints at something special for this debut performance, a unique element that won't be replicated in future shows. This air of mystery adds to the allure of what is already a landmark event in Cann's career. The promotion of Woahgetter's formation and upcoming show has been anything but conventional, featuring AI-created papier-mâché heads and instructional art pieces, reflecting Cann's fascination with AI and its integration into art.

But why The Black Prince? For Cann, it's not just about the space but the significance it holds. A return to the live stage in Northampton, a city that has been an integral part of his musical journey, feels like a homecoming. It's an opportunity to share his new vision with an audience that has eagerly awaited his return.

Advertisment

Looking Ahead: Beyond The Debut Show

While the debut show at The Black Prince is a milestone, it's merely the beginning of Woahgetter's journey. Cann's ambition and pragmatism shine through as he talks about the future. More singles are on the horizon, each serving as a piece of the puzzle that will eventually form Woahgetter's debut album. Live performances are also a key focus, with Cann eager to bring his unique blend of music and poetry to audiences far and wide.

The debut of Woahgetter is not just a musical event; it's a testament to Mark Cann's enduring creativity and his ability to reinvent himself. As the lights dim and the first notes resonate through The Black Prince, attendees will not only witness the birth of a new sound but become part of a moment that promises to leave an indelible mark on the music scene.