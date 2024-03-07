WJ Group and Clearview Intelligence Launch SolarLite Click for Safer UK Roads, Aiming for DfT Approval by 2025

WJ Group, a specialist in road markings, has teamed up with Clearview Intelligence to test the SolarLite Click, a groundbreaking solar-powered active road stud designed to increase road safety and visibility. Aimed at achieving Department for Transport (DfT) BS EN1463 type approval, this collaboration represents a significant stride towards enhancing the UK's road networks' sustainability and safety.

Pioneering Road Safety Innovation

SolarLite Click, the latest addition to Clearview Intelligence's product range, is engineered to be clicked into a standard P09 cast iron housing installed in the road surface. Its design allows for easy replacement after its eight-year lifespan without damaging the road surface. Thanks to its compatibility with existing housings, the SolarLite Click can be retrofitted, making its installation straightforward and efficient. This compatibility facilitates installation rates comparable to those of traditional products, such as the 301 retro-reflective road stud. Andy Salotti of Clearview Intelligence highlighted the industry's goals of zero fatalities and carbon usage elimination on UK roads, emphasizing the SolarLite Click's role in achieving these objectives.

Live Road Trials and Industry Confidence

The SolarLite Click has undergone rigorous testing, including over a million wheel-overs on WJ's accelerated product tester, demonstrating its durability against heavy and light vehicle traffic. Currently, it is deployed for live road trials in the UK to meet BS EN1463 requirements. With approval anticipated in February 2025, both WJ Group and Clearview Intelligence are optimistic about receiving the necessary accreditation. Martin Webb from WJ Group expressed enthusiasm for the project, citing its potential to create safer, more sustainable journeys across the network.

Looking Ahead: Impact and Adoption

While awaiting DfT approval, the SolarLite Click is already available for off-highway applications or international use where EN1463 is not required. This early adoption underscores the industry's confidence in this innovative solution's potential to revolutionize road safety and visibility. As WJ Group and Clearview Intelligence continue to push for widespread implementation, the SolarLite Click stands as a testament to the evolving landscape of road safety technology, promising a future with safer, more sustainable roadways for all users.