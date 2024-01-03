Wirral Coastguard Recruiting Volunteers to Boost Lifesaving Operations

The Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team has launched a recruitment drive to bolster its ranks with new volunteers. The call comes as the team seeks to enhance its operations along the borough’s coastline, a vital lifeline for the local community.

Unsalaried Heroes of the Shoreline

While the positions on offer are unsalaried, volunteers are eligible for a modest reimbursement to cover their time and expenses incurred during service. The compensation, however, is dwarfed by the immense gratification derived from the role. The volunteers are the unsung heroes of the shoreline, potentially saving lives and contributing significantly to their community.

Roles and Responsibilities

As part of the Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team, volunteers could be involved in a range of emergency scenarios. These include mud, cliff, and water rescues, as well as searches for missing persons. The role is challenging yet rewarding, offering a unique opportunity to participate actively in lifesaving operations.

Application and Training

Interested individuals are encouraged to visit the official website to apply for the volunteer position. The deadline for applications is January 31. Successful recruits will be required to attend compulsory training sessions in Liverpool. The training is scheduled for May 20-23 and June 24-28, equipping the volunteers with essential skills needed for their roles.

In a recent demonstration of the team’s work, a man was rescued from the sea at Langland Bay in Gower on New Year’s Eve. The operation involved the coastguard helicopter from Newquay, Cornwall, coastguard rescue teams from Mumbles and Oxwich, and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service. The individual was flown to Southmead Hospital Bristol for urgent medical treatment, showcasing the vital importance of the Coastguard Rescue Team’s work.