en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Wirral Coastguard Recruiting Volunteers to Boost Lifesaving Operations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:29 am EST
Wirral Coastguard Recruiting Volunteers to Boost Lifesaving Operations

The Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team has launched a recruitment drive to bolster its ranks with new volunteers. The call comes as the team seeks to enhance its operations along the borough’s coastline, a vital lifeline for the local community.

Unsalaried Heroes of the Shoreline

While the positions on offer are unsalaried, volunteers are eligible for a modest reimbursement to cover their time and expenses incurred during service. The compensation, however, is dwarfed by the immense gratification derived from the role. The volunteers are the unsung heroes of the shoreline, potentially saving lives and contributing significantly to their community.

Roles and Responsibilities

As part of the Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team, volunteers could be involved in a range of emergency scenarios. These include mud, cliff, and water rescues, as well as searches for missing persons. The role is challenging yet rewarding, offering a unique opportunity to participate actively in lifesaving operations.

Application and Training

Interested individuals are encouraged to visit the official website to apply for the volunteer position. The deadline for applications is January 31. Successful recruits will be required to attend compulsory training sessions in Liverpool. The training is scheduled for May 20-23 and June 24-28, equipping the volunteers with essential skills needed for their roles.

In a recent demonstration of the team’s work, a man was rescued from the sea at Langland Bay in Gower on New Year’s Eve. The operation involved the coastguard helicopter from Newquay, Cornwall, coastguard rescue teams from Mumbles and Oxwich, and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service. The individual was flown to Southmead Hospital Bristol for urgent medical treatment, showcasing the vital importance of the Coastguard Rescue Team’s work.

0
Society United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Guernsey Youth Commission Set to Open New Youth Club in Southern Parishes

By Waqas Arain

Marriages and Divorces: A Snapshot of Relationship Dynamics in Little Rock

By Muhammad Jawad

UN's MPTFO Unveils 'Posts of Impact' Campaign: A Beacon of Collective Success

By BNN Correspondents

Dr. Ventaramaiah Naidu: The Ayurvedic Doctor Offering Affordable Healthcare for Rs 10

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ukrainian TV Show 'Studio Kvartal 95' Accused of Discrimination ...
@Society · 16 mins
Ukrainian TV Show 'Studio Kvartal 95' Accused of Discrimination ...
heart comment 0
Slovenian Headlines Reveal 2024’s Key Topics: Economic Outlook, EU Presidency, and Healthcare Challenges

By Safak Costu

Slovenian Headlines Reveal 2024's Key Topics: Economic Outlook, EU Presidency, and Healthcare Challenges
Warrington Guardian Celebrates 2023 Newborns with a Special Edition

By BNN Correspondents

Warrington Guardian Celebrates 2023 Newborns with a Special Edition
Kirklees Council Secures Funding for Accessible Toilets in Parks

By Nitish Verma

Kirklees Council Secures Funding for Accessible Toilets in Parks
Nepal: A Monarch’s Rising Popularity and a Republic’s Waning Trust

By BNN Correspondents

Nepal: A Monarch's Rising Popularity and a Republic's Waning Trust
Latest Headlines
World News
New Beginnings for Cuba, Guyana, and Venezuela: A Look at 2024
13 seconds
New Beginnings for Cuba, Guyana, and Venezuela: A Look at 2024
David Graham Steps Down as Linfield's General Manager Amid Club Restructuring
30 seconds
David Graham Steps Down as Linfield's General Manager Amid Club Restructuring
The Evolution of the No 10 Role in Football: A Shift to Midfield
39 seconds
The Evolution of the No 10 Role in Football: A Shift to Midfield
Dismissed Symptoms Lead to Brain Tumor Discovery in Six-Year-Old
47 seconds
Dismissed Symptoms Lead to Brain Tumor Discovery in Six-Year-Old
Justice Clarence Thomas Hailed as 'Best' of U.S. Supreme Court Justices by Federalist Society Advocate
49 seconds
Justice Clarence Thomas Hailed as 'Best' of U.S. Supreme Court Justices by Federalist Society Advocate
Jacksonville Housing Authority Schedules Public Hearing for Community Feedback
54 seconds
Jacksonville Housing Authority Schedules Public Hearing for Community Feedback
2024 Ushers in Reshuffled Wrestling Rankings Across Divisions
54 seconds
2024 Ushers in Reshuffled Wrestling Rankings Across Divisions
Toronto Maple Leafs Triumph Over Los Angeles Kings in NHL Showdown
55 seconds
Toronto Maple Leafs Triumph Over Los Angeles Kings in NHL Showdown
Actor Shreyas Talpade's Near-Death Experience: A Wake-Up Call on Health Awareness
1 min
Actor Shreyas Talpade's Near-Death Experience: A Wake-Up Call on Health Awareness
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
24 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
28 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
59 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app