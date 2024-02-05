Winter Wonders at Winchester Science Centre: A Season of Exploration and Learning

In the heart of Winchester, the Science Centre has unveiled a captivating lineup of activities for the winter season, launching from January 27 and extending until February 19. The program is a vibrant blend of scientific exploration and interactive learning, promising to spark the curiosity of young and old alike.

'Zero Degrees' - An Encounter with Hibernation

A standout feature of the winter program is 'Zero Degrees', an interactive series aimed at illuminating the mysteries of the UK's native species during the winter. One of the main attractions, 'The Hibernation Station', will offer families an immersive experience, delving into the fascinating science of hibernation. For those willing to brave the cold, there's also an opportunity for a hands-on experience with hibernation den building.

'Test the Water' - A Dive into Temperature Science

Moving indoors, the 'Test the Water' segment provides a riveting 20-minute live science show, examining the powerful effects of temperature on water. Participants can witness experiments like the can crusher and engage in a thrilling film canister rocket distance race, all under the guidance of seasoned experts.

Planetarium Explorations and Interactive Exhibits

The Planetarium at Winchester Science Centre extends the learning journey beyond our planet. The 'Beyond the Moon' program takes visitors on a spellbinding journey through the solar system, while 'Astronaut', a subtitled film, offers insights into the rigorous process of becoming an astronaut. Live science demonstrations led by Science Live will also be a part of the winter program, involving elements of fire, ice, and smoke.

The centre's interactive exhibits 'Explorer: Space' and a unique sound-related exhibition promise an additional layer of educational fun. Visitors can feel the vibrations within a 10-meter long guitar, explore acoustics in a sonic rocket, and learn about the intricacies of hearing by climbing inside a giant ear model.

For more information about the winter program and to secure tickets, interested individuals can visit the Winchester Science Centre's official website.