Winter Wonderland: North London Welcomes Colorful Waxwings

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
Winter Wonderland: North London Welcomes Colorful Waxwings

The skies of North London have been graced by the vibrant colors of waxwings, birds that have traveled miles from Siberia, seeking refuge from its harsh winter conditions. The birds have been notably spotted in areas such as Tufnell Park, with local residents, including Patricia Pearl, a Ham & High reader, delighting in their presence.

A Spectacular Winter Arrival

The sightings of these delightful creatures took place between the festive period of Christmas and New Year, adding a dash of color to the otherwise monotonous winter landscape. The waxwings, roughly the size of starlings, sport black-throated reddish-brown plumage, vivid yellow-tipped tails, and distinctive black eye masks, features that make them easily recognizable, even to the untrained eye.

Diet and Behavior

Known for their love of winter berries, waxwings can often be found feasting in gardens or perched atop television aerials, captivated by the urban landscape. These birds are not solitary creatures. They are often seen in groups, or what is charmingly referred to as a ‘museum’ of waxwings.

Annual Winter Visitors

While the presence of these magnificent birds in the UK during winter varies annually, it is largely influenced by the availability of food resources. Hence, their population fluctuation is a natural occurrence, dependent on the region’s ability to provide adequate food supplies.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

