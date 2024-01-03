Winter Wonderland: North London Welcomes Colorful Waxwings

The skies of North London have been graced by the vibrant colors of waxwings, birds that have traveled miles from Siberia, seeking refuge from its harsh winter conditions. The birds have been notably spotted in areas such as Tufnell Park, with local residents, including Patricia Pearl, a Ham & High reader, delighting in their presence.

A Spectacular Winter Arrival

The sightings of these delightful creatures took place between the festive period of Christmas and New Year, adding a dash of color to the otherwise monotonous winter landscape. The waxwings, roughly the size of starlings, sport black-throated reddish-brown plumage, vivid yellow-tipped tails, and distinctive black eye masks, features that make them easily recognizable, even to the untrained eye.

Diet and Behavior

Known for their love of winter berries, waxwings can often be found feasting in gardens or perched atop television aerials, captivated by the urban landscape. These birds are not solitary creatures. They are often seen in groups, or what is charmingly referred to as a ‘museum’ of waxwings.

Annual Winter Visitors

While the presence of these magnificent birds in the UK during winter varies annually, it is largely influenced by the availability of food resources. Hence, their population fluctuation is a natural occurrence, dependent on the region’s ability to provide adequate food supplies.