Wings Clipped for Tower of London’s Mischievous Ravens

The Tower of London, an iconic symbol of the United Kingdom’s rich history, is home to a group of resident ravens, known for their playful antics and integral role in the centuries-old folklore of the land. Recently, two of these feathered inhabitants, Jubilee and Branwen, have had their wings clipped—an act that has stirred a flutter in the Tower’s ancient walls.

An Act of Rebellion

Jubilee and Branwen, renowned for their adventurous spirit, have begun to show signs of defiance, ignoring the commands of the Ravenmaster. This behavior led to concerns about the possibility of these birds flying too far, and even towards the top of the formidable White Tower, a place difficult to reach to secure their return.

Wing Clipping: A Temporary Measure

To contain these lively ravens and protect them from potential threats, such as the outbreak of avian flu, their wings were clipped. This common practice limits the flight capabilities of birds, ensuring they remain within a designated area. In the case of Jubilee and Branwen, it’s serving as a temporary measure to keep them safe, especially once they are released from their enclosures.

The Legend of the Ravens

The Tower of London traditionally houses at least six ravens—a practice rooted in superstition and history. According to legend, if these ravens ever desert the Tower, both the fortress and the kingdom will crumble. As most of these ravens were bred and raised within the Tower’s confines, they have never experienced life in the wild. The act of clipping the wings of Jubilee and Branwen is an effort to uphold this age-old tradition, safeguarding the kingdom from the prophesied fall.