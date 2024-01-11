Winchester Consultancy Seeks Graduate Structural Engineer

A multi-disciplinary property consultancy in Winchester has announced an opening for a Graduate Structural Engineer, offering a remunerative salary range of £27,000 to £32,000. Recognized for a sterling reputation spanning over half a century, the consultancy is known for its array of diverse buildings structures projects, valued up to £200 million.

Seeking Local Talent

The firm values local candidates, emphasizing the necessity of the right to work within the UK. Their clientele encompasses various sectors, including Formula 1 teams, motor manufacturers, educational institutions, contractors, and developers. Their name is synonymous with technical excellence, timely project delivery, and notably low staff turnover, a testament to their continuous investment in their employees and the adoption of new technologies.

Role and Responsibilities

The new incumbent of this position will find themselves engaged in various tasks such as conducting surveys and designing various buildings, including commercial, industrial, and multi-storey developments. The ideal candidate should hold a degree in structural or civil engineering and possess some experience in structural design or on-site work. Proficiency in AutoCAD or Revit is seen as a significant asset.

Perks and Benefits

The company offers an attractive benefits package. Employees are entitled to 25 days of holiday with an option to purchase more, in addition to a pension, life assurance, private health, and income protection schemes. Aldwych Consulting, acting as an Employment Agency for permanent roles and as an Employment Business for temporary/contract roles, is committed to diversity and equality, adhering to the provisions of the Equality Act 2010.

This opening presents an excellent opportunity for recent graduates to join a dynamic team of professional engineers in Winchester, with the possibility of turning architectural designs into tangible, structurally sound realities and working on a variety of projects. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply, marking an exciting start to their engineering careers.