Business

Winchester Business Excellence Awards: A Celebration of Local Entrepreneurship

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:25 am EST
Winchester Business Excellence Awards: A Celebration of Local Entrepreneurship

Winchester is once again poised to commemorate its local entrepreneurs at the Winchester Business Excellence Awards. This esteemed event, jointly organized by the Hampshire Chronicle, Winchester BID, and Hampshire Chamber of Commerce, honors the innovation, tenacity, and accomplishments of the local business community.

Saluting Business Excellence

Winchester, renowned for its vibrant entrepreneurial spirit, will host the awards again this year. The event serves as a platform to celebrate businesses from various realms, be they startups, large enterprises, or those with impactful community contributions. The Little Kitchen Company, crowned as Business Of The Year in the previous installment, exemplifies the caliber of innovation and dedication these awards recognize. Cait Salanson, the proud owner, highlighted the awards’ role in fostering robust community ties and expressed her gratitude for the honor.

Invitation to Nominate

The awards invite businesses to nominate themselves or be nominated by others in a range of categories, including business leader, charity and social enterprise, large business, SME/independent business, new business, technology and innovation, sustainable business, service excellence, and creative and cultural. The winners of these categories will automatically be considered for the prestigious Business of the Year award. The nominations are open until April 18, paving the way for a dynamic pool of contenders.

Awards Ceremony: A Date with Excellence

The much-anticipated announcement of the finalists is scheduled for May 2, with the grand awards ceremony slated for May 30. Winners will receive a multi-media advertising prize, valued at £500, amplifying their visibility and recognition. The Millennium Egg, a special acknowledgment by the Winchester City Council, will be awarded to a business or individual who has made a significant impact on the area.

In addition to the awards, an annual networking event will be held at Chesil House on February 2. Mark Hixon from Richard Steel & Partners, representing Chesil House, expressed pride in hosting the launch event. The invitees can look forward to a complimentary breakfast courtesy of The Little Kitchen Company, further enhancing the community spirit of the event.

United Kingdom
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

