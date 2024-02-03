Win a Luxury Holiday Home and Support Local Charities with Dream Comp

Imagine the shimmering Cornish coastline as your backyard, and a five-star resort as your home. This dream can now be a reality. A new charity competition, Dream Comp, invites individuals to vie for a plush four-bedroom holiday home in the heart of the luxurious Retallack Resort in Cornwall. But there's a twist: participation in the competition also aids local charities. This unique initiative breathes life into the philanthropic vision of South West entrepreneur, Ben May.

Dream Comp: A Novel Approach to Charity

Ben May's innovative approach intertwines the prospect of winning a life-changing prize with the opportunity to support charities close to his heart. Hugs Children's Cancer Charity and Rock 2 Recovery are the beneficiaries of this initiative. The former focuses on aiding children battling cancer, while the latter provides assistance to individuals grappling with stress-related conditions, often emanating from military or emergency service work.

A Minimum Donation, A Maximum Impact

Entering the competition is simple. Participants can secure their chance to win the coveted holiday home with a minimum donation of £5. This contribution does more than just fuel dreams. It serves as a crucial funding source for the charities involved. The funds amassed through the competition will be channeled to support the charities, promote Dream Comp, and create a television advertisement to further bolster the initiative.

Envisioning a Philanthropic Future

While the competition offers a tantalizing prize, the ultimate goal transcends material gain. Ben May has expressed his aspiration to expand the outreach of Dream Comp, in order to benefit more charities in the future. This competition, thus, serves as a testament to the power of innovative charity work, merging the allure of a significant prize with the chance to make a real difference in the lives of those who need it most.