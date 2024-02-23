Wiltshire: The Unlikely Star of the Silver Screen from Harry Potter to 1917

Strolling through the English countryside reveals scenes reminiscent of a blockbuster movie right in Wiltshire, a county in southern England. This picturesque region has earned its place as a favored backdrop in the film industry, featuring prominently in iconic movies such as 'Harry Potter', '1917', and 'The World Is Not Enough', part of the James Bond franchise. What sets Wiltshire apart and endears it to filmmakers and audiences alike? The answer lies not only in its breathtaking natural beauty but also in its remarkable adaptability, seamlessly transforming into any setting a story demands.

The Magic of Wiltshire

For fans of Harry Potter, Wiltshire holds a special place in their hearts. Lacock Abbey's Chapter House and the village of Lacock were transformed into parts of Hogwarts and its environs, bringing the magic of the books to life. But it's not just the wizarding world that has found a home in Wiltshire. The county's vast Salisbury Plain became the war-torn landscapes of northern France in Sam Mendes' Oscar-winning epic, '1917'. This film, renowned for its stunning cinematography and immersive one-shot technique, used the natural and historical landscape of Wiltshire to anchor its harrowing tale in reality.

From Castles to Countryside: Wiltshire's Versatility

Wiltshire's appeal to filmmakers isn't limited to its historical sites or natural beauty. The county's versatility has made it a prime location for a range of genres. Longford Castle, for instance, served as the backdrop for the fictional European state of Genovia in 'The Princess Diaries'. On the other side of the spectrum, the old Motorola HQ in Swindon was transformed into a Turkish oil refinery for 'The World Is Not Enough'. This ability to morph into vastly different settings makes Wiltshire a cherished gem in the location scout's toolkit.

Impact on the Local Community and Beyond

The film industry's love affair with Wiltshire has had a tangible impact on the local community. Each film shoot brings economic benefits, as highlighted in a recent proposal for turning Wroughton Airfield into a film studio. This project is expected to inject £60-70,000 into the local economy per filming day, providing employment for up to 200 people. Beyond the financial gains, there's a sense of pride among locals in seeing their home on the big screen, contributing to a global narrative while preserving the essence of what makes Wiltshire unique.

As Wiltshire continues to host film crews from around the world, its story intertwines with those being told on the silver screen. From magical adventures to historical epics, this English county proves that sometimes the most enchanting stories are not just found within the pages of a book or the frames of a film, but in the real-world locations that inspire them.