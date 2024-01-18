Wiltshire Police Officer Dismissed for Gross Misconduct, Placed on National Barred List

In an unprecedented event, PC Frank Katus, a Roads Policing Officer with Wiltshire Police, has been dismissed without notice following a three-day hearing at the Wiltshire Police Headquarters. The hearing concluded that Katus had committed gross misconduct by sending unwanted, inappropriate, and offensive messages to two colleagues early in 2023. This violation of the Standards of Professional Behaviour led to his immediate suspension and an ensuing investigation.

Gross Misconduct Consequences

Deputy Chief Constable Craig Dibdin announced that Katus would be placed on the national barred list, effectively ending his policing career. This strong action demonstrates the force's commitment to maintaining high professional standards and underscores the zero-tolerance policy towards such inappropriate behaviour. The decision also serves as a deterrent, sending a clear message to all members of the force about the consequences of violating the Standards of Professional Behaviour.

Creating a Supportive Culture

In his comments, DCC Dibdin expressed gratitude to the complainants for their courage and support during the investigation. He further emphasized the force's dedication to fostering a supportive culture. To this end, DCC Dibdin encouraged all members of the Wiltshire Police to use the Safe2Say tool to report any misconduct or concerns. Launched in December 2023, Safe2Say is an anonymous reporting tool that empowers staff and volunteers to report any concerns confidentially, promoting a safe and respectful work environment.

Ensuring Professional Standards

The Wiltshire Police's aggressive stand in the Katus case is emblematic of their commitment to maintaining professionalism within the ranks. The case has served to reinforce the message that misconduct, especially of an offensive nature, will not be tolerated. By taking firm action and providing tools like Safe2Say, the force is working to ensure that all staff and volunteers feel valued and respected, fostering a culture of integrity and professionalism.