Wiltshire Council Invites Public Feedback on Cycling and Walking Plans for Calne and Melksham

Wiltshire Council, in a decisive move towards promoting a more sustainable and active lifestyle, has extended an open invitation to the residents of Calne and Melksham. The council is seeking public opinion on the proposed infrastructure plans for cycling and walking routes in these towns. The consultation period, which has been extended to February 5, 2024, allows the residents ample time to voice their suggestions and concerns.

Mapping the Future of Sustainable Travel

The council has proposed potential new routes for walking and cycling, marking them on maps for easy reference. These proposed routes are divided into priority and secondary routes, with the former marked in vibrant orange and the latter in cool blue. The priority routes will be the first to receive attention, followed by the secondary ones. This clear demarcation allows residents to understand the phase-wise development plan for these sustainable and active travel routes.

Active Participation for Effective Planning

Residents’ contributions are not just welcomed but sought, as the council believes that the people who use these routes daily should have a say in their planning. Their invaluable feedback will shape the draft Local Cycling and Walking Plans (LCWIPs) for both towns. Once these draft plans are prepared, the council will initiate a subsequent round of consultations for further refinement.

Accessibility and Inclusion

To ensure maximum participation, the council has made the plans accessible both online and offline. While the digital-savvy can view the plans online, those who prefer physical copies can request them via an email. Councillor Caroline Thomas, a strong advocate for resident participation, emphasizes that the residents’ feedback will significantly influence the enhancement of the local walking and cycling infrastructure, thereby shaping the future of sustainable travel in the towns of Calne and Melksham.