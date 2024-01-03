en English
Business

Wilton Universal Group Records Strong Growth: Diversification into Defence Sector Pays Off

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:19 am EST
Wilton Universal Group Records Strong Growth: Diversification into Defence Sector Pays Off

Teesside-based Wilton Universal Group has reported a turnover increase of 3 million GBP to 23.25 million GBP in its annual report covering July 2022 to June 2023, registering an after-tax profit of 2.08 million GBP. The group has projected a strong financial performance for the fiscal year 2023-24, with its forward order book expanding from 20 million GBP to 24 million GBP by October 2023.

Diversification Fuels Growth

The robust financial growth can be traced back to the group’s diversification strategy, especially its foray into the defense sector, aimed at mitigating the cyclical nature of its core oil & gas industry. Wilton Engineering Services Ltd, a subsidiary of the group, has seen a sturdy order book in defense projects, thereby driving increased turnover and profit. The group projects sustained growth from long-term commitments in defense projects.

Return to Profit and Acquisition

Universal Coatings & Services Ltd, another subsidiary of the group, bounced back to profit in early 2023, thanks to new workshop contracts. The company is expected to witness further growth following the majority shareholding acquisition by Denholm Industrial Services Ltd in November 2023.

Expansion of Haverton Hill Offshore Base

The group’s diversification efforts also encompass the expansion of the Haverton Hill Offshore Base, which is now fully operational and supports the logistics, defense, and renewable energy sectors.

Bill Scott OBE DL, CEO of Wilton Universal Group, emphasized the success of diversifying into the defense market, which has led to increased sustainability and growth prospects for the group. He asserted that this strategy will enable continued investment in innovation, capabilities, and workforce development, including the group’s apprenticeship academy.

Business United Kingdom
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

