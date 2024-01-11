en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

William and Kate Set for 2024 Tour to Honor British Armed Service Personnel

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:39 pm EST
William and Kate Set for 2024 Tour to Honor British Armed Service Personnel

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, are preparing for their inaugural tour of 2024—an expedition to honor British armed service personnel in a foreign country. The specific destination remains undisclosed due to security considerations. This tour, slated for next month, signifies a ‘renewed focus’ on the military, ignited by their recent appointments to distinguished military roles by King Charles in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.

William and Kate’s New Military Roles

William has been appointed Colonel-in-Chief of The Army Air Corps, while Kate has assumed the position of Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards. These roles underline their commitment to the British military and their resolve to acknowledge the sacrifices of the service personnel.

Support for Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

During a previous tour to Poland, William expressed his gratitude to the troops stationed near the Ukraine border for ‘defending our freedoms’. The couple has also shown their solidarity with Ukraine by actively supporting charities focused on providing aid amid the escalating Russian invasion. Although Ukraine will not be the focus of their forthcoming tour, their continuous advocacy for Ukrainian causes underscores their dedication to global peace and stability.

Strong Military Affiliations

Both the Prince and Princess of Wales have deep-rooted ties with the military. William served in The Blues and Royals and was an RAF Search and Rescue pilot, while Kate holds multiple military appointments, including Colonel of the Irish Guards and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of the Air Cadets. Their upcoming tour is an extension of their commitment to celebrating and recognizing the dedication and service of military personnel stationed internationally.

0
International Relations Military United Kingdom
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
24 mins ago
Samoa Police Ramp Up Security Preparations for CHOGM Meeting
As the second and last weeks of July approach, the Samoa Police are gearing up for a crucial task: ensuring the security of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). The police force’s primary objective during this period is to guarantee the safety and security of the visiting government leaders attending this significant event. Importance
Samoa Police Ramp Up Security Preparations for CHOGM Meeting
Ecuador's President Says Country 'at War' with Gangs Amidst Prison Staff Hostage Crisis
59 mins ago
Ecuador's President Says Country 'at War' with Gangs Amidst Prison Staff Hostage Crisis
UN Security Council Demands Halt to Houthi Attacks on Red Sea Shipping
1 hour ago
UN Security Council Demands Halt to Houthi Attacks on Red Sea Shipping
Zelensky's Baltic Tour: A Rallying Call Amidst European Fatigue over Ukraine War
25 mins ago
Zelensky's Baltic Tour: A Rallying Call Amidst European Fatigue over Ukraine War
High-ranking NATO Official, Wendy Gilmour, Steps Down
33 mins ago
High-ranking NATO Official, Wendy Gilmour, Steps Down
UN Demands End to Houthi Attacks on Red Sea Ships
39 mins ago
UN Demands End to Houthi Attacks on Red Sea Ships
Latest Headlines
World News
Michael Lohan Undergoes Hand Surgery to Remove Skin Cancer
2 mins
Michael Lohan Undergoes Hand Surgery to Remove Skin Cancer
Xi Jinping Spearheads Anti-Corruption Overhaul of China's Soccer Establishment
5 mins
Xi Jinping Spearheads Anti-Corruption Overhaul of China's Soccer Establishment
Magnesium and Anxiety Treatment: A TikTok Trend Rooted in Science
6 mins
Magnesium and Anxiety Treatment: A TikTok Trend Rooted in Science
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race, Criticizes Trump
7 mins
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race, Criticizes Trump
Police Standoff at Nowra Medical Clinic Ends in Shooting
9 mins
Police Standoff at Nowra Medical Clinic Ends in Shooting
Zelensky's Baltic Tour: An Urgent Appeal for Air-Defence Systems and Unity Against Russian Aggression
9 mins
Zelensky's Baltic Tour: An Urgent Appeal for Air-Defence Systems and Unity Against Russian Aggression
Xabi Alonso's Remarkable Ascent as a 'Super Coach' at Bayer Leverkusen
10 mins
Xabi Alonso's Remarkable Ascent as a 'Super Coach' at Bayer Leverkusen
DeSantis and Haley Face Off in Final GOP Debate Amid Trump Ballot Controversy
12 mins
DeSantis and Haley Face Off in Final GOP Debate Amid Trump Ballot Controversy
Poland's Political Chessboard: Hunger Strikes Amidst Accusations of Power Abuse
15 mins
Poland's Political Chessboard: Hunger Strikes Amidst Accusations of Power Abuse
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
4 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
5 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
6 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
6 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
10 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
10 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
12 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
13 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app