Wigan’s Council Housing Set for Major Redevelopment

Wigan is on the brink of a significant transformation in council housing as plans to demolish two blocks of flats at Logwood Place gain momentum. The proposed development, a response to the pressing need for social housing in the borough, promises the construction of 74 flats across two blocks. This move will result in a net increase of 20 units, bringing a breath of fresh air to the current site, which houses 54 fire-damaged and largely vacant flats.

Revitalising Local Housing Stock

The new housing scheme is an ambitious one, with offerings of 67 one-bedroom flats and five two-bedroom flats. In a thoughtful nod to inclusivity, there will also be two flats specially designed for wheelchair users. This broad spectrum of housing options seeks to cater to the diverse needs of local residents and revitalise a site that has been marred by fire damage and vacancies.

Awaiting Approval

While the official stamp of approval for the demolition and redevelopment plans is still pending, progress is evident. A contractor has already been chosen during a recent cabinet meeting, signaling the readiness to move ahead with the project, pending the necessary permits. If approval is granted, demolition is expected to proceed between February and June, paving the way for the exciting new development.

A Vision of Quality and Affordability

The proposed buildings, planned to be three and four stories high, will not only increase the housing stock but also raise the bar for quality. The project’s goal, as highlighted in the planning documents, is to deliver high-quality, affordable rental apartments that meet modern space standards. The addition of 45 parking spaces equipped with electric charging points is another nod towards a future-forward vision. This commitment towards quality and affordability in housing is a clear indication of the borough’s dedication to meeting local housing needs while keeping up with the times.