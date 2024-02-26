Whitby's Historic Duke of York Pub Plans to Venture Below: A New Basement Bar on the Horizon

In the heart of Whitby, where the cobblestone streets whisper tales of ancient mariners and Gothic legends loom as large as the imposing Whitby Abbey, a new chapter is being written beneath the surface. The Duke of York pub, a venerable establishment perched precariously near the famed 199 Steps, is seeking to expand its realm to the depths below. This initiative, spearheaded by the Stonegate Pub Company, aims to introduce a basement bar to the pub's already rich tapestry of offerings, promising a unique blend of history and hospitality.

Unveiling the Plan

The proposal outlines a vision for the basement that extends beyond mere architectural renovation. It envisages a space where locals and tourists alike can gather, from 10am to 10pm daily, to sip on their favourite ales in an environment steeped in history. Despite concerns that might arise regarding noise or congestion, particularly given the pub's proximity to landmarks like Whitby Abbey and the 199 Steps, the application reassures that the pub's overall permitted hours for selling alcohol and general opening hours will remain unchanged. The Stonegate Pub Company has laid out their plans with precision, understanding the delicate balance required to enhance the pub's offerings without disrupting the historical and cultural fabric of Whitby. Interested parties are encouraged to voice their opinions or concerns to North Yorkshire Licensing Services at Scarborough Town Hall by the March 19 deadline.

Community Voices

While the prospect of expansion has stirred excitement among many, it has also prompted a dialogue about the balance between development and preservation. Whitby, renowned for its rich history and cultural significance, has always been a town of carefully orchestrated coexistences. The addition of a basement bar to the Duke of York pub raises questions about how Whitby can continue to grow while honouring its past. Comments from the public, which can be submitted until the upcoming deadline, will play a crucial role in shaping the decision-making process. They represent a vital component of the community's involvement in preserving the character of their town while embracing opportunities for enhancement.

Looking Ahead

The proposed expansion of the Duke of York pub into its basement is more than just a business venture; it's a testament to Whitby's dynamic spirit. As this story unfolds, it becomes a reflection of the community's values, aspirations, and commitment to its heritage. Whether viewed as a promising development or a challenge to the status quo, the basement bar project underscores the ongoing dialogue between the past and the future in Whitby. As the deadline for public commentary approaches, the outcome of this proposal will undoubtedly be watched with keen interest by all who cherish both the pint and the past in equal measure.