Whitby Town Council Adopts Measures to Avert Major Council Tax Hike

In a bid to curb a potential council tax hike, Whitby Town Council has adopted a range of cost-cutting and revenue-generating strategies. On January 9, councillors deliberated and agreed upon several proposals aimed at improving the town’s fiscal standing.

Public Toilet Fees: A Revenue Boost

Among these measures, a significant one is the rise in fees for public toilet usage. This is projected to bring in an additional £25,000 revenue. Councillor Asa Jones, in justifying this move, stated it was designed to transfer some financial responsibility from locals to the town’s tourists.

Auditor’s Fees and the Christmas Festival

Despite objections, believed to originate from a lone elector, the council has decided to maintain a £20,000 allocation for auditor’s fees. In another move, the council scaled back the financial allocation for the Christmas festival by £3,500, opting for a reduction rather than complete cancellation.

Confronting the Budget Deficit

Despite these efforts, Whitby Town Council still finds itself grappling with a budget deficit. Annual expenses are estimated to surpass £500,000 while income is forecasted to hover around £190,000. The remaining shortfall, amounting to over £300,000, will lead to a 14.83 percent rise in the council tax precept, and an 8.18 percent increase for Band D equivalent properties.