Which? Unveils Summer Holiday Economics: Discover the Optimal Weeks to Secure Budget-Friendly Escapes and Cottage Rentals

Summer is synonymous with holidays—days of sunshine, sand, and sea. But the cost of these idyllic getaways can often be a worry. A recent study by consumer watchdog Which? delves into the economics of summer holidays, shedding light on the cheapest and most expensive weeks to book package holidays and UK cottage rentals.

Counting the Costs of Summer Holidays

The study revealed that the priciest weeks to embark on a package holiday fall between July 27 to August 3, and August 3 to 10. These dates align with the onset of the English school holiday season, a peak period when families across the country seek respite from the humdrum of daily life. On the other hand, the last week of the summer holidays, spanning August 24 to 31, emerges as the most economical period to book package holidays. Holidaymakers can expect to save an average of 123 to 129 per person compared to the first two weeks.

Destination Decisions: From Morocco to Portugal

But it's not just about when you travel; where you travel matters too. The study, comprising a thorough analysis of 5,681 TUI and 2,223 Jet2 all-inclusive seven-day holidays between July 13 and August 31, 2024, highlighted that Morocco offered the most pocket-friendly package holidays, followed by Malta and Bulgaria. Conversely, Portugal topped the list of the most expensive destinations, with Greece and Cyprus not far behind.

UK Cottage Rentals: A Tale of Two Regions

The research also explored the often overlooked realm of UK cottage rentals. Scotland emerged as the region with the highest cottage prices during the summer period. In contrast, Northern Ireland offered the most affordable options. Notably, there were significant price drops observed when English schools resumed, underscoring the influence of the academic calendar on holiday pricing.

The study, conducted in January 2024, incorporated an impressive 303,914 price points for a week's stay in UK cottages. This exhaustive data set not only demonstrated regional price variations but also underscored the potential for substantial savings by strategically avoiding peak holiday times.