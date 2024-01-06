Weston’s Fish and Chip Shop Launches ‘Pay It Forward’ Scheme

In an innovative act of community support, The Strange Catch, a popular fish and chip shop located on West Street in Weston, is launching a ‘Pay It Forward’ initiative starting January 9. The program is designed to cushion the blows of financial hardship many individuals are grappling with. The shop’s spokesperson highlighted the economic strain of the past year, citing escalating costs for essential items, higher living expenses, and swelling energy bills as critical reasons for the initiative.

A Meal for Those in Need

Under the scheme, customers have the opportunity to pre-purchase meals and pin them to an in-shop notice board. Anyone facing financial difficulties is then free to redeem these meals with no questions asked, operating purely on a trust basis. The Strange Catch is keen to ensure that nobody goes hungry and is helping to set the ball rolling by placing 10 lite-bite meals on the board to kickstart the program.

Encouraging Community Participation

To foster a sense of community participation, The Strange Catch will hold a monthly raffle. Anyone who contributes to the ‘Pay It Forward’ scheme automatically enters the draw, standing a chance to win a meal for two. This incentive not only promotes the initiative but also gives back to the contributors, creating a virtuous cycle of community support.

A Global Concept, Local Impact

While the ‘Pay It Forward’ scheme is not unique to The Strange Catch, its implementation within a local fish and chip shop demonstrates the potential for small businesses to make substantial impacts within their communities. The concept, which has been successfully adopted by eateries across the U.S and other UK establishments, aims to alleviate the financial strain on those struggling to put food on the table for their families. The initiative is not just about providing free meals; it’s about fostering community solidarity and creating a safety net for those who need it most.