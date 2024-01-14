en English
Society

Weston-super-Mare: From Seaside Resort to ‘Dump with a Sea View’

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:25 pm EST
Weston-super-Mare, a once idyllic seaside town in Somerset, UK, has come under fire, with tourists branding it a ‘dump with a sea view’ on TripAdvisor. A stark departure from its former glory, the town’s lack of significant updates over the past 30 years has painted a grim picture, earning descriptors like ‘bleak’, ‘sad’, and ‘featureless’.

Decaying Infrastructure and Dwindling Activities

The sentiment of disappointment resonates in the online reviews, with many pointing out the dilapidated state of the old pier, a deteriorating symbol of the town’s maritime history. Visitors are also quick to note the lack of activities, leaving them with little to do during their stay.

Shining Amidst the Gloom

Despite the overarching negativity, some visitors find silver linings. The local food scene, specifically the fish and chips, have found favor among some tourists. The beach too, is described as ‘lovely’, offering ample space for dog walks and children’s play. Additionally, The Sovereign shopping centre has been applauded for its reasonable parking facilities.

Poverty – The Underlying Issue

Interestingly, this negative image of Weston-super-Mare comes at a time when it has been identified as one of the UK’s poorest areas. The strained economic situation could well be a contributing factor to the town’s lack of updates and general state of disrepair. The criticism, therefore, paints a larger picture of socio-economic challenges the town is grappling with.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

