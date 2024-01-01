Westminster’s Gas Lamps: A Battle for Preservation Amidst Modernisation

In the heart of Westminster, London, an impassioned battle ensues as local residents rally to save the city’s charming gas lamps from being replaced with modern LED lights. These gas lamps, a beacon of nostalgia and soft, warm light since 1812, are at the heart of a heated debate between the Westminster Council’s eco-drive and the historical preservation efforts led by a group known as the London Gasketeers.

Victory for the Gasketeers

In a significant win for historical preservation, the Gasketeers, co-founded by residents Tim Bryars and Luke Honey, have succeeded in securing the future of 174 of the 302 lamps that are under the council’s jurisdiction. This includes protecting 138 Grade II listed lamps and an additional 36 non-listed lamps. However, the battle is far from over. As many as 94 non-listed lamps still stand on the precipice of replacement, and the group contends that every lamp should be safeguarded, especially considering the loss of at least 70 lamps thus far.

A Matter of Heritage

Bryars, who runs a vintage bookshop in Cecil Court, has a personal connection to these historical gems. A gas lamp standing tall outside his shop has been a trusted companion over the years. The Gasketeers, with Bryars at the helm, are striving to get the lamps legally protected by listing them, armed with the support of Historic England. They stress the lamps’ historical importance, their unique glow, and the character they lend to the streets of Westminster.

Disputing the Green Argument

On the environmental front, they counter the argument for removing the lamps by comparing the gas consumption of these lamps to the carbon emissions generated by Australians flying home for Christmas. The Gasketeers have meticulously compiled detailed listings for every surviving unlisted gas lamp in Westminster, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to preserving this part of the city’s heritage.

The Last of the Lamplighters

The article also shines a light on the role of the remaining five lamplighters in London, including Aran Osman. Once, 25,000 lamplighters lit up the city. Now, these few keep the tradition alive, maintaining the existing gas lamps and ensuring the glow of the past continues to light up the present.